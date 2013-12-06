Position of Solar Panels Dramatically Impacts Electricity Generated

Dix Hills, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Solar panels reduce utility costs and protect the environment for future generations. The positioning of these fixtures has a direct impact on the amount of energy produced making it important to install panels correctly.



GreenTech Solar reports, “West-facing rooftop solar panels produced 49 percent more electricity during peak demand compared to south-facing panels, according to a new study from Pecan Street Research Institute.” Using qualified contractors is critical when installing panels and adjusting them to catch the sunlight. The more attention given to placement the better the results.



Solar panels are becoming more affordable making it easier for individuals and businesses to produce clean energy. Also, government rebates and incentives are reducing the cost of equipment purchases. Energy independence for New York residents is good for the U.S. as a whole. The right positioning of panels is a function of experience and skill, and there is no reason to risk poor results by using an inexperienced roofing contractor.



Babe Roof installs and repairs solar panels in a manner that maximizes efficiency and effectiveness. Crews position panels for clients, which aids in energy generation and reduction of utility bills. Clients also receive assistance with roofing and gutter systems. Available services, testimonials and company background information are available via the following link: http://baberoof.com/



For further information on solar panel installation and optimization, please phone (631) 243-0333 to talk to a qualified staff member. Estimates for service are free, and every effort is make to conduct projects in a cost-effective manner. Call today and save on utility costs with solar panels.



Contact Information:

Babe Roof

Address:

982 Baldwin Path

Dix Hills, NY 11746

Phone: (631) 243-0333

Email: baberoofcorp@yahoo.com

Website: www.baberoof.com