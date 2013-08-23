Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Position Sensor Market in North America 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Position Sensor market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 7.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of sensors in the Aerospace industry. The Position Sensor market in North America has also been witnessing the development of wireless technology. However, the increasing shift of manufacturing operations to developing countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Position Sensor Market in North America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Position Sensor market in North America and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include IFM electronics GmbH, Schneider Electric SA, and Turck GmbH & Co. KG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Banner Engineering Corp., Denso Corp., Eaton Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corp., and Siemens AG.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



IFM electronics GmbH, Schneider Electric SA, Turck GmbH & Co. KG., Banner Engineering Corp., Denso Corp., Eaton Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corp., and Siemens AG.



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