Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends Analysis, And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- PD pumps (Positive displacement pumps) are pumps which displace or disperse fluids at a constant rate and volume. The positive displacement market faces a constant competition from the centrifugal pumps market. PD pumps function by entrapping a fixed amount of fluid in it and then by dispersing them into the outlet. These pumps are majorly used because of their ability to exhibit high performance in dealing with fluids with high viscosities and their ability to handle pressure changes.



Read More: Positive Displacement Pumps Market



The positive displacement pumps market could be segmented into three major categories, on the basis of types into: rotary and reciprocating pumps, on the basis of applications into: Peristaltic, Lobe, Piston, Diaphragm, Screw, Vane, Progressive Cavity and Other Pumps, and on the basis of end users into: Chemical industry, Pulp industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Food and Beverage industry and Waste Water purification industry. The positive displacement pumps market could also be segmented on the basis of geography into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regions.



The global revenue for the positive displacement pumps market is estimated to reach USD 9,370 million towards the end of 2012. The North American region holds the majority of the market share in the positive displacement pumps market, and the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecasted period, 2012 to 2018.



Browse More Market Reports On Technology And Media Market



Increasing demand for positive displacement pumps and increasing FDIs in the Asia Pacific region is driving the growth of the market. The saturation of the end users market, and the increasing demand of the centrifugal pumps market, will restrain the growth of the positive displacement pumps market. Application of technological innovations to come up with better and effective positive displacement pumps, will fuel the market’s growth in the future.



Some of the key players in the positive displacement pumps market are: Delta group, Del PD Pumps, Hermetic, Verderair and others.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/positive-displacement-pumps-market.html



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



For More Information give visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com