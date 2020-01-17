Positive Facts One Should Know About DevSecOps Market for 2020

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global DevSecOps Market Report tracks the major market procedures including Market Overview, Business Revenue, Introduction, Gross profit & business strategies opted by key market players. The report also focuses on market size, volume and value, shipment, price, interview record, business distribution etc. These data help the consumer know about the competitors better. It also covers different industries clients' information, which is very important to understand the market"



DevSecOps is an integration of operation and security to ensure the enterprise data security. Data breach is quite sensitive not only for the customers but for the enterprise too as it tarnishes the company's reputation. Recent cases of the data breach in Equifax which occurred in mid-2017 further bolstered the need for DevSecOps to have a must tool in enterprises. The increasing demand of digital and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, awareness about DevSecOps platforms among enterprises, increasing need for speedy software development and acceptance of numerous software applications among businesses is the key factor driving DevSecOps market.



CA Technologies (United States), IBM (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Synopsys (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Qualys (United States), Chef Software (United States), Threat Modeler (United States), Contrast Security (United States), Entersoft (Australia), Rough Wave Software (United States), Splunk (United States), 4Armed (United Kingdom), Aqua Security (Israel), Check Marx (Israel), Continuum Security (Spain), Whitehat Security (United States), Umologic (United States) and Puppet labs (United Kingdom)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Higher Level Security for Enterprise Data

- Rising Awareness about Benefits of DevSecOps amongst Enterprises



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption in Small & Medium Enterprises

- Increasing Emphasis on Security and Compliance



Restraints

- Lack of Skilled Technical Expertise to Adopt New Technology



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand for Advanced Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Technologies



by Component (Solutions, Services (Professional services, Managed services)), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Government, Public Sector), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (On-Premises, On-Premises, Others)



The regional analysis of DevSecOps Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



