Positive Finance's "Instant Bridging Loans" Website Launched to Handle Increased Consumer Demand

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Funding, whether for ambitious projects like property purchases, property auctions, refurbishment, land purchase, construction and development, as well as non-standard encounters like sudden tax liability can be hard to come by in today’s economy. While the long and complex process of arranging permanent finance can take time that individuals looking to kick start their projects usually can’t afford, bridging loan companies are willing to take on the risks to provide the finance in the mean time.



Positive Finance are a direct bridging loan lender, not a broker. This means they are able to keep rates low and process potential prospects with as little fuss as possible, knowing readily whether or not they can provide the finance consumers are seeking. Along with these quick decisions, rates are kept low to make sure customers get the most competitive finance possible.



The Instant Bridging Loans site is designed to help consumers find fast finance, with decisions available on the same day, for bridging loans of one to six month terms. They also offer loan amounts as low as £10,000 which is lower than most other lenders.



They have also recently launched a bridging loan calculator on their site, allowing those considering a bridging loan to get a fast, full understanding of what they will be taking on and what they’ll be repaying; an essential part of the process of securing finance to pay back the bridging loan and funding the project traditionally once the sale has gone through.



Positive Finance have been marketing themselves across social media, and already have over 800 fans on Facebook, proving that their loans are as popular a concept as anticipated by the financiers themselves. A spokesperson for the company explained the sudden boom in bridging loans, “the major banks are still very cautious and reluctant to lend, which often puts sand into the gears and means decisions take longer and longer. Our users are trying to act in a competitive market where sales and auctions of houses and land mean you can miss out if you can’t action your intent. They can’t afford to wait, and bridging loans are the solution.”



About Positive Finance

Positive finance is one of the UK's leading bridging loans specialists for personal and commercial uses. We are principle lenders, which means with us you benefit from NO BROKER FEES and getting an immediate decision on a bridging loan is fast, easy and straightforward. We are regulated by the "office of Fair Trading' and 'Data Protection Act'. For more information please visit: http://www.instantbridgingloans.co.uk/