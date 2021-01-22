New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The photoresist is used in the electronic chemicals as the highest technical balance material. They are hydrocarbon polymers made up of novel-ack resin and require a bulk production process, high purity requirements, and large investments in testing, production, etc. They are light-sensitive and are composed of a sensitizer, solvent, and polymer. Photoresists are classified into positive and negative. The positive photoresist provides the chemical corrosion resistance and adhesion of the photoresists.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



JSR, DowDuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Fujifilm Electronics, Sumitomo Chemical, Merck, Allresist, Avantor Performance Materials, Microchemicals, Toyo Ink, Chimei, TOK, NSCC, LG Chemical, DNP, Daxin



Market Drivers



At the global level, nanodevices are seeing rising demand due to multiple reasons, including lower weight, cheaper fabrication costs, lower power consumption, and smaller sizes. Nanotechnology has got wide acceptance and nanoelectromechanical and microelectromechanical system devices. These devices are commercialized and are contributing significantly to the growth of the industry in the market for positive photoresists with the latest technological advancements. It is a major market driver. It is also expected that the overall sales will get significant growth in the semiconductor industry during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest global share when it comes to the positive photoresist market. This region is expected to grow in both volume and value. In countries like South Korea, Japan, and China, the production of high-end semiconductor chips is propelling the market growth in this region. In the forecast period, the market is expected to grow steadily because of the strongest regional presence of the semiconductor industry.



Positive Photoresist Market: Segmentation



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



7Î¼m - 2.1Î¼m

4Î¼m - 4.2Î¼m

8Î¼m - 15.0Î¼m

8Î¼m - 24.5Î¼m



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Others



Regional analysis includes



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



