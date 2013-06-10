New Book Explores How Our Words Effect Our Life Events from a Bible Based Perspective

Rosamond, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Mark Wilkins wants to ask if people are achieving the things they really want to accomplish. His new book, "Be Positive, Or Be Quiet", explores how the things we say to ourselves and say to others effects our outlook and behavior. The book is about how language and the way we use it can self-limit one's ability to achieve his or her goals.



He observes in the book, "you can talk yourself out of being healed. You can talk yourself out of getting that promotion. Negative words can keep you from your God given destiny." The Bible is the wellspring of the concepts in "Be Positive, Or Be Quiet". As much, or it would seem by Mark Wilkin's assertions that more than the many more popular instructions from the Bible that watching one's words sits extremely high up on the to-do list in order for God to grant the things we seek.



Throughout "Be Positive, Or Be Quiet", Mark Wilkins uses illustrative stories from the Bible to explain how the things we say to ourselves and others cause a sense of certainty that a person can never change their lives for the better. A brief list of the most common negative expressions probably contains very familiar utterances:



- I will never be able to get out of debt

- My business is to slow so I can’t make any money

- I'll never get healthy again, the medical report is too grim

- The economy is so bad, I can’t find a job

- I can’t accomplish my dreams now I'm too old

- I've missed my opportunity



"Be Positive, Or Be Quiet" offers Bible based insights on how and why to change the things we utter both inside and outside our heads.



"Be Positive, Or Be Quiet" is available for the Kindle at Amazon by going to http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CNF2UYE



About Mark Wilkins

Mark E Wilkins, PH.D. is a Clinical Hypnotist and founder of the Growth Enrichment Center. He developed the Painless Childbirth Audio Program which makes it possible for women to enjoy their months of pregnancy. "Be Positive or Be Quiet" is the fourth book written my Mark. Mark E. Wilkins has a Doctorate in Clinical Hypnosis. He is an Advanced Certified Hypnotist and has attained the advanced status of Master Hypnotist. Mark is an EFT and NLP practitioner. He is registered with the American Board of Hypnotherapy and is a member of the International Hypnosis Federation and the National Association of Transpersonal Hypnotherapists.



