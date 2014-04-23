Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Positives and Negatives Affecting the Recovery of Western Europe's Car Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Demand for new passenger cars in Western Europe has been in freefall since the onset of the financial crisis, and although there are green shoots appearing, there is still concern that new car sales will never recover to pre-crisis levels. In this briefing, the economic fundamentals and demographic landscape are considered, as well as other factors, such as car rental and the propensity of consumers to spend on other discretionary consumer goods.
Euromonitor International's new Automotive reports are designed specifically for stakeholders in the automotive industry and are compiled from Euromonitor's unrivalled range of global macro-economic and consumer intelligence. This innovative approach assesses myriad 'pull' factors that help shape the future of vehicle demand: from consumer lifestyles to income and expenditure; from demographics and household profiles to social technologies. Automotive also draws upon perspectives from Euromonitor's coverage of other industries, including Consumer Electronics, Consumer Finance and Travel and Tourism.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Automotive products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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