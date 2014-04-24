PositiveSingles.com Published the Survey Result of STDs High-Risk Venues

Grimsby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Recently, PositiveSingles.com surveyed a random sample of 10,000 members on its site in order to figure out the high-risk places that people got infected with STD.



The survey showed that almost half of the participants thought they got infected because their partner did not disclose the status to them. 44 percent of the participants thought bars were dangerous places where STD could easily be transmitted.



The source further noted that, persons that believed bars were the most notorious of places to pick up STDs, also painted a picture of the bar as a “noisy” and “restlessness” place where one-night stands or riskier sexual behaviors were more prevalent.



Reflecting upon the bar-related data, bars are not the only place that people are easily to have a one-night stand with people they know a few minutes, but also the places where people have a higher risk of getting infected with an STD.



Thirty percent among the 10,000 participants thought lots of people were infected on some public places such as drinking fountains, ATM buttons, bathrooms, shopping cart handles, hospital, among other things. All those are places that people may go every day. So people need to be careful whenever they go these places.



STDs, which are more than a simple case of embarrassment, pose a serious health issue, and left untreated, some STDs can cause permanent damage, such as infertility (the inability to have a baby) and even death (in the case of HIV/AIDS).



According to the survey, in many instances STDs get transmitted by sex, even among people who use condoms or other protections. Some of the things that can increase people’s chances of being infected with STD include sexual activity at a young age, loss of sex partners, and unprotected sexual practices.



According to the American Social Health Organization, one out of four teens in the United States becomes infected with an STD each year and by the age of 25, half of all sexually active young adults will get an STD. In an effort to help educate and make its membership more aware of some basic steps that they can take to protect yourself from STDs, PositiveSingles.com hope their continued help will increase people’s awareness.



About PositiveSingles.com

As the largest and most trusted online dating site for people living with Herpes, HPV, HIV / AIDS, Hepatitis, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis and other STDs, PositiveSingles.com is completely anonymous and cares about members’ privacy more than other sites. You are not required to submit any information that you are not comfortable with on this site. Whatever you are looking for Herpes dating, HPV dating, HIV AIDS dating, or any other STD dating, PositiveSingles.com is the best place.



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Anne

SuccessfulMatch.com

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