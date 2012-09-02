Poss Compression Tights - a Based Layer Apparel Is Increasing Its Popularity for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Fighters and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Players

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2012 -- Full contact sports such as Mixed Martial Arts and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu take a huge toll on a fighter's body. Athletes often get scratched, cut, and are exposed to blood and sweat during hard sparring sessions. One of the reasons for the popularity of compression tights (in MMA and BJJ) is that they not only offer an increase in athletic performance, but also help protect against cuts, chaffing, and the spread of diseases.



Due to the sweat and physical contact, unfortunately the risk of contagion is heightened. As such, common diseases include ringworm, herpes, impetigo, and staph. Although compression tights are not a guaranteed prevention, they will certainly increase prevention if they are worn during training sessions.



The comfort that compression tights provide fighters comes from the thermo-regulating, moisture wicking, and anti-microbial fabric used. This really helps to prevent odor and the buildup of bacteria. Compression apparel also helps eliminate chafing, ensuring a comfortable workout during full contact.



Besides this, an athlete’s warm-up is enhanced when wearing compression clothing, as it helps to reduce muscle vibration from ground contact. The compression also provides stability and helps to prevent micro trauma to the muscles. Finally, muscle soreness can be reduced dramatically in the days following strenuous exercise (which is crucial for MMA and BJJ).



There are various types of compression tights designed for mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu jitsu. Compression tights come in a wide range of designs, colors, and fonts.



The color is also crucial for No Gi in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu grappling competition, as judges are able to determine the competitor’s belt ranking based on the color worn.



There are many brands that provide compression tights at a range of different prices. Among them is POSS, based in Hong Kong, which designs and produces compression apparel for MMA/BJJ sport. POSS also supplies mixed martial arts and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu apparel, such as fight shorts, dry fit t-shirts, and BJJ Gi’s.



