Post Classifieds Related to Personals on Crazyoz.com

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Crazyoz.com is a classified ads website which allows anyone from UK to post free and paid advertisements. Separate section for adult dating, sugar daddy dating and others are provided under the icon Personals. All men and women looking for partners of the same and opposite gender can post their requirements through this website. Many customers are satisfied by finding right partners from crazyoz.com. This website also allows viewers to post ads related to property, items, motors, jobs and services.



Personals link is considered to be specific and unique as it offers a host of services for customers. Sugar Daddy and Sugar Mummy dating services are among them. This website has certain privacy policy and terms and conditions which will restrict all underage viewers from using Adult Dating 18+ link. Dating stories of people of have experienced services of the site are also featured in crazyoz.com. Apart from that individuals can disclose their secrets and make confessions through CrazyOz website.



The users of crazyoz.com personals link have many stories to tell. One of the customers relate that he lost his family due to certain unfortunate circumstances and was left all alone during a particular phase of life. While surfing the net, he found crazyoz.com and the link Personals. He posted an ad under the ‘Men seeking Women’ title and got lots of positive response. This client revealed that one among the many respondents became his dating partner. He is now thinking of a committed relationship with that particular girl and dreaming of having wonderful family once again. This real story is an inspiration to many crazyoz.com users.



The website says, “The goal of CrazyOz is to offer a free alternative to other Classifieds websites that are owned by big corporations. This is not a get rich quick idea, this website was made to keep Classified Ads free and no money can buy this website! CrazyOz is not for corporate benefit”



Titles provided under personals link includes friends, women seeking men, men seeking men, women seeking women, missed connections, travel buddies, adult personals, sugar daddy dating, escort services, dating stories, secret and confessions. Users can post ads under various titles after considering their needs. Apart from sugar daddy dating, all other postings can be done for free.



To get more details about CrazyOz and Personals, visit http://www.crazyoz.com/



About CrazyOz

OzAdz.com is a classifieds website started in the year 2009 by Oz and it was renamed CrazyOz in the year 2013. Crazyoz.com offer free classifieds when compared to other similar websites. The owner of this website is not looking for any corporate benefit out of CrazyOz. All the services related to posting ads are made available to UK people completely free, except for adult personals posting for which the website charges fees.



Media Contact

Mr. Ihsan Ozkutan

242 Kingsland Road

London

E84DG

Email ID: support@ozadz.com

URL: http://www.crazyoz.com/