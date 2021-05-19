Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics market Study by 'HTF MI' aims to offers key information about the market stats. The report provides deep analysis about the growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, influencing trends, and challenges in the industry to help strategy planners, business owners, and individual enterprises to plan operative strategies and gain prominent position during the forecast period 2021 - 2026. The latest version of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics report offers market share, market size, and growth rate from 2016-2026, the market segmentation is covered on the basis of product, application, technology, and geography.



Summary

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is valued approximately USD 7.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Post-consumer recycled plastic is used, recycled and repurposed type of plastic that are obtained from plastic products (such as clear water bottle). It is the combination of plastic packaging materials in the recycling services. There are numerous environmental benefits of using recycled materials such as it minimizes global warming, reduces pollution, offer protection to the environment, and they are definitely opted by the corporates who need to change a viable design policy. Increasing urban population, reduced environmental impact through plastic recycling, growing awareness programs regarding sustainable waste management practices and increased demand for recycled plastic from the packaging industry are few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.



For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world's population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. Moreover, increasing R&D investments and growing public & private sector partnerships for the management of plastic waste are the features that create lucrative growth opportunity for the market growth in near future. However, low contribution in the management of plastic waste by the residential sector, less treatment plants and the lack of knowledge for the recycling of plastic waste are the few factor limiting the growth of the market around the world.



The regional analysis of global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the technological advancements in the waste management industry, and laws governing the plastic waste collection, disposal, and recycling across the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the changing lifestyle, increasing awareness about the benefits of using recycled plastics among people and high disposable income which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market across Asia Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Veolia Environment, Suez, Waste Management Inc., Republic Services, Stericycle, Waste Connections, Inc., Clean Harbors, Remondis SE & Co. Kg, Biffa, DS Smith



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Collection & Transportation

Recycling

Incineration

Landfills/Disposal



By Polymer Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others



By Processing Type:

Chemical Process

Mechanical Process

Biological Process



By End-Use Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Furniture

Recycled Plastics in other End-User Applications



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Dynamics

3.1. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

Chapter 4. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Service

Chapter 6. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Polymer Type

Chapter 7. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Processing Type

....Continued



