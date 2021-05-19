Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics market Study by 'HTF MI' aims to offers key information about the market stats. The report provides deep analysis about the growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, influencing trends, and challenges in the industry to help strategy planners, business owners, and individual enterprises to plan operative strategies and gain prominent position during the forecast period 2021 - 2026. The latest version of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics report offers market share, market size, and growth rate from 2016-2026, the market segmentation is covered on the basis of product, application, technology, and geography.
Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2605349-global-post-consumer-recycled-plastics-market-size-study-by-service
Summary
Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is valued approximately USD 7.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Post-consumer recycled plastic is used, recycled and repurposed type of plastic that are obtained from plastic products (such as clear water bottle). It is the combination of plastic packaging materials in the recycling services. There are numerous environmental benefits of using recycled materials such as it minimizes global warming, reduces pollution, offer protection to the environment, and they are definitely opted by the corporates who need to change a viable design policy. Increasing urban population, reduced environmental impact through plastic recycling, growing awareness programs regarding sustainable waste management practices and increased demand for recycled plastic from the packaging industry are few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.
For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world's population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. Moreover, increasing R&D investments and growing public & private sector partnerships for the management of plastic waste are the features that create lucrative growth opportunity for the market growth in near future. However, low contribution in the management of plastic waste by the residential sector, less treatment plants and the lack of knowledge for the recycling of plastic waste are the few factor limiting the growth of the market around the world.
Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2605349-global-post-consumer-recycled-plastics-market-size-study-by-service
The regional analysis of global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the technological advancements in the waste management industry, and laws governing the plastic waste collection, disposal, and recycling across the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the changing lifestyle, increasing awareness about the benefits of using recycled plastics among people and high disposable income which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market across Asia Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Veolia Environment, Suez, Waste Management Inc., Republic Services, Stericycle, Waste Connections, Inc., Clean Harbors, Remondis SE & Co. Kg, Biffa, DS Smith
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service:
Collection & Transportation
Recycling
Incineration
Landfills/Disposal
By Polymer Type:
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Others
By Processing Type:
Chemical Process
Mechanical Process
Biological Process
By End-Use Application:
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive
Furniture
Recycled Plastics in other End-User Applications
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2605349
Target Audience of the Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Dynamics
3.1. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
Chapter 4. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Service
Chapter 6. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Polymer Type
Chapter 7. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market, by Processing Type
....Continued
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2605349-global-post-consumer-recycled-plastics-market-size-study-by-service
Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.