Post COVID Impact on Spa Services Market by 2027 Major Market Players Are Fujitsu, Oracle, Opentext Corporation, Software AG, Appian

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- Spa Services is a bundle for rejuvenation and relaxation of the body. The main purpose of Spa Services is to provide people massage, facials, body treatment, pedicure, and medical services among others. The Global Spa Services Market is growing rapidly as the services are designed to provide pleasure, fitness, wellness, and peace of mind from our day-to-day life. Spa Services benefits in managing stress, treating medical ailments, detoxification of the body, and boosting an individual's immune system. The Covid-19 impacted the Global Spa Services Market, lockdown and social distancing measures brought about closures of resorts, spa's and similar institutions around the sector to include the spread of the virus. The market trends, market shares, market size, and the market forecast from 2021-2027 are included in the report.



By Company

Emirates Palace

Four Seasons Hotel

Trailhead Spa

Massage Envy Franchise

Jade Mountain

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Clarins Group

Hot Springs REsort and SPA

Lanserhof Tegernsee

Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa

Gaia Retreat & Spa

Wax On Spa



Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Salon Spa

Hotel Spa

Medical Spa

Destination Spa

Mineral Spa



Segment by Application

Traveler

Business People

Other



Based on Type as Salon Spa, Hotel Spa, Medical Spa, Destination Spa, Mineral Spa. Based Applications as Traveler, Business People, and Other are segmented in the report and the forecast from 2021 to 2027 is added to the Global Spa Services Market report.



Regional Outlook

The Global Spa Services Market is segmented based on the region from North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Other Regions. This segmentation helps in identifying the recent market trends after the Covid-19 and the forecast period 2021-2027 is also mentioned in the report for a better outlook of the Global Spa Services Market.



Key Question Covered in the report

?Which major companies are examined in the Global Spa Services Market report?

?Emirates Palace, Four Seasons Hotel, Trailhead Spa, Massage Envy Franchise, Jade Mountain, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Clarins Group, Hot Springs Resort and SPA, Lanserhof Tegernsee, Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa and Wax On Spa are examined in the Global Spa Services Market report.



