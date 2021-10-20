Post-COVID Retention Challenges for Employers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2021 -- In a post-COVID world, challenges exist for all employers. In the manufacturing sector, retention is a key goal for many businesses that have experienced a loss over workforce over the past year or so. Turnover is currently 15% higher than in the years before the virus first hit and this could mean that, by 2028, 2.4 million jobs will be unfulfilled. There are many different ways that employers can tackle the issue of retention and use this as an opportunity to build a more competitive business, one that attracts top talent. Workforce technology is likely to make a big difference to how appealing a business is to work for, how efficient and innovative its systems are and where changes can be made to use tech to create opportunities for staff. Other factors that could have a big influence include being able to offer a competitive benefits package and providing a range of ways in which staff can re-skill and upskill.



These, and other challenges, make this a difficult time for technical operations jobs in the USA. DSJ Global has a wealth of experience with market shifts, as the firm has been a leading specialist recruiter for end-to-end supply chain roles since 2008. The team at DSJ Global has supported many different employers over the years, from small start-ups looking to find a foothold to international organizations exploring new markets. Each one has required a different approach to hiring for resilience and growth, something that the team at DSJ Global is always able to support via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. DSJ Global consultants work with many talented people looking for technical operations jobs USA and the firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. Nationwide coverage includes major hubs across the country, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



The team at DSJ Global provides comprehensive hiring support that includes technical operations jobs USA, as well as other vital fields, such as hiring for supply chain, procurement and logistics. In addition to a broad network of coverage across the country, the firm also has a unique international perspective that comes from being part of a team of over 1,000 global talent professionals. In addition, it is the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group, which operates across six countries. Staff at DSJ Global receive a lot of support, including regular ongoing training, and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. This focus on people has ensured that the firm has continued to grow, even during the challenges of the pandemic. Today there are technical operations jobs in the USA available via DSJ Global all over the country, as well as a range of other roles including Assistant Director Aftermarket Purchasing, Warehouse Director and Global Category Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1,000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.