Post-COVID Supply Chain Careers Throughout UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The past year has been especially turbulent for the supply chain industry as online retail exploded with 46% of consumers making an online purchase, according to the NatWest Group. The supply chains which businesses rely upon have been subject to irregularity and instability throughout the pandemic and alongside Brexit in the UK, businesses have had to rapidly adjust. After facing such gigantic challenges, 2021 is the time for supply chains to diversify, and data will be the cornerstone upon which these new channels will be developed. Smaller, more flexible networks that can respond rapidly to consumer demand can now overtake monolithic, slow-moving supply chains. The post-covid supply chains will include digital warehouses, connected factories, automated ordering, and AI-based interconnected consumer intelligence which will redefine modern-day logistics.



DSJ Global's team of visionary analysts possess a wealth of expert local knowledge of the UK markets, partnered with a holistic global outlook supported by their extensive international network which sets them apart as the leading supply chain and logistics recruiter in the UK. As part of the Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global offers permanent, temporary and multi-hire recruiting solutions to 71 world-leading enterprises. The firm partners with organisations of all types, from supple start-ups to robust corporate associations, providing applicants with a diverse range of companies and job prospects. As part of DSJ Global's ongoing commitment to delivering optimal, effective recruiting solutions, the firm's consultants benefit from rigorous training in the best-in-class recruitment technologies and strategies.



There are a variety of positions available in specialist sectors across the UK, from London, to Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and beyond. DSJ Global endeavours to source the most promising talent for roles including planning jobs, supply chain jobs and manufacturing jobs, all the while ensuring that they carefully match the candidates' personal ethos, goals and ambitions to a company which is able to fully support them. Positions currently available through DSJ Global include: Head of Operations and Logistics, IT Regional Sourcing Lead, R&D Procurement Business Partner, Global Category Leader – Clinical Services, Project Buyer, CAPEX Procurement Manager, Strategic Sourcing Lead – Medical Devices, Supply Chain Manager, Head of SCM and Packaging Regional Sourcing Leader, to name a few. With the support and guidance of DSJ Global's friendly advisors, candidates can be assured that they'll find a role perfect for them. Get in contact with a member of our team today to find out how you can define your next career move or secure business-critical talent for your organisation.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



