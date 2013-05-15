Flemington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Prestige Wealth Management Group is dedicated to keeping clients informed with the latest developments in industry news. This month, the company discusses a post-crisis America taking less of a risk with retirement funds. According to new research presented by Spectrem’s Millionaire Corner, the financial crisis of 2008 has left its mark on investors saving for retirement through employer-sponsored retirement plans.



Before the financial crisis of 2008, investors were able to allocate 16 percent to liquid and stable money market funds, while investing 40 percent of their 401(k) retirement assets in diversified equities and 19 percent into company stocks. Since the crisis, investors have reduced their exposure to diversified equities to 36 percent and company stocks to 13 percent, while allocating a greater share to money market funds. Lower levels of confidence in U.S. stock markets are a reflection of the increasingly conservative allocations. There is also an increasing concern over retirement security. The 2013 First Quarter Millionaire Corner reported roughly two-thirds of Main Street investors indicated they’re worried about not having enough money to live comfortably after retiring.



The “Post-Crisis America Takes Less Risk with Retirement Funds” report is just one of the many news articles and resources available on the newly re-designed Prestige Wealth Management Group website. Clients and potential clients wishing to work with Prestige can find brochures, leadership blogs, research, newsletters and webcasts available any time they need more information on what is going on in the industry.



About Prestige Wealth Management Group

Prestige Wealth Management Group is a top wealth management firm in Flemington, NJ, that is dedicated to assisting their clients with every aspect of their financial lives. The company is comprised of experienced professionals, including Certified Public Accountants (CPA), CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™, (CFP®), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA®), Chartered Financial Consultants (ChFC®) and Enrolled Agents (EA) who care about making their clients’ dreams a reality. Keeping clients focused on where they want to go, Prestige Wealth Management Group advises them through each step of the way. Taking responsibility for their clients’ success, the company provides investment advice and regular communication. On the website, visitors will find brochures, newsletters and broadcasts to help keep them informed.



To visit the new and improved website, visit www.prestigewmg.com.