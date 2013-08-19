Post Free Job Classifieds at CrazyOz

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- CrazyOz is a top rated and popular community based website, which allows users to post job classifieds. Based in the United Kingdom, the classifieds ads website was launched in March, 2009. The website functions as a special online platform for posting a variety of job notifications and other job ads for free. CrazyOz as a community website receives up to 11,000 visitors on a single day.



The website used to be called OzAdz, but has recently changed its name to CrazyOz considering the difficulty of users in spelling the old name correctly. As part of the website name change, a specific voting poll was conducted and the majority of the users suggested and finalized the name “CrazyOz”. The website owner says, “The goal of CrazyOz is to offer a free alternative to other Classifieds websites that are owned by big corporations. This is not a get rich quick idea, this website was made to keep Classified Ads free and no money can buy this website. CrazyOz is not for corporate benefit”.



CrazyOz permits posting job classifieds related to a wide range of categories. It is possible for jobseekers to post jobs related to specific areas all across the UK. The top job categories included in this site are teaching, bar and restaurant, sales, retail, cleaning, driving and riding, security, general labor and baby sitting. Apart from this, other part time and professional job ads included in the website category are secretary and administration, building and construction, general labor, computing and IT, chefs and kitchen staff, accountancy and other prominent business opportunities. The job classifieds can be posted based on specific areas or cities in the UK such as London, Brighton, Cambridge, Glasgow, Bristol, Hampshire and other cities.



The website does not support posting home based jobs as it is quite difficult to research the reliability and authenticity of these types of jobs. The website offers a simple platform for posting job ads. This requires users to enter accurate personal information such as name, email id, ad description, title, location and images. It is also possible for users to submit their suggestions and feedbacks on chat forums.



For more details on job ad classifieds, visit http://www.crazyoz.com/.



About CrazyOz

CrazyOz is a popular online community for users to post job classifieds for free. The website went live on March, 2009. The website has changed its name to CrazyOz as users had difficulty in spelling the previous name. The website covers jobs related to a number of categories such as secretary and administration, building and construction, general labor, computing and IT and many more.



Media Contact

242 Kingsland Road

London

E84DG

Email: support@ozadz.com

URL: http://www.crazyoz.com