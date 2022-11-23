Post-Harvest Treatment Market Is Expected to Present the Potential for Growth Opportunities in Coming Years

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- The post-harvest treatment market is projected to grow from USD 1506.6 million in 2021 to USD 2325.7 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing trade of perishable products such as fruits and vegetables, which widens the application of post-harvest treatment to increase their shelf life during storage and transportation.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=256316169



The Coating segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Due to rising demand for natural plant-based edible coatings to treat fruits and vegetables, the coating industry is expected to rise at a rapid pace. Coating is a critical factor in determining the quality of fruits and vegetables. Coating aids in the control of moisture transport, ion exchange and oxidation. It is preferable to delay ripening and limit the breakdown of fruits and vegetables. The growing demand for organic fruits and vegetables in developed regions necessitates the use of organic and bio-based coatings instead of synthetic coatings to treat fruits and vegetables. As a result, the segment is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR over the next few years.



During the forecast period, the fruit segment is expected to account for the highest proportion of post-harvest solutions.



The post-harvest treatment market is divided into fruits and vegetables based on crop type. In terms of value, the fruit segment is expected to be a leading section in the post-harvest treatment market, owing to growing awareness about healthier living. Furthermore, the growing commerce of fruits due to their increased use as natural flavours in a variety of food categories is expected to propel the post-harvest market forward.



For the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market.



Due to increased demand for exotic fruits and vegetables from developed nations, the Asia Pacific region accounted for a substantial share of the after harvest treatment industry, which was estimated to be worth USD 5.8 billion in 2022. India and China are the worlds leading producers of fresh fruits and vegetables, which are exported all over the world. This creates lucrative opportunities for firms in the regions post-harvest treatment sector.



Read more: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-harvest-treatment-market-worth-2325-7-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301448059.html



What are the postharvest treatments? and which segments are projected to have promising growth rates in the future?



All the major post-harvest treatment types considered for this study are coatings, cleaners, ethylene blockers, fungicides, sprout inhibitors, and sanitizers. The coatings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Edible coatings help to prevent unnecessary softening and ripening of fruits & vegetables. Coatings form an integral part of the post-harvest treatment process since fruits & vegetables are stored for longer periods, thereby making it important to maintain their shelf life and quality.



Key post-harvest treatment market players include JBT Corporation (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), AgroFresh (US), Decco (US), Pace International (US), Xeda International (France), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Citrosol (Spain), Post Harvest Solution LTD (New Zealand), Janssen PMP (Belgium), Colin Campbell PTY LTD (Australia), Futureco Bioscience (Spain), Apeel Sciences (US), Polynatural (Chile), Sufresca (Australia), Ceradis (Netherland), Agricoat natureseal LTD. (UK).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441