Post-Harvest Treatment Market Is Projected to Offer Huge Growth Potential by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- The post-harvest treatment market was projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing trade of perishable products such as fruits and vegetables, which widens the application of post-harvest treatment to increase their shelf life during storage and transportation.



The fruit segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The fruit segment, by crop type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Fruits are highly perishable in nature and are required to be treated with post-harvest solutions to increase their shelf life for longer storage duration and easy transport of these products. Increasing application of natural flavors in the food and beverages industry is also encouraging the trade of fruits, which in turn, has led to a surge in demand for post-harvest treatment solutions in the major fruits and vegetable producing region such as Asia Pacific.



By type, the coatings segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019 in the post-harvest treatment market.



Coatings are one of the methods to increase the shelf life of products and decrease the quality and quantity losses. They are mostly applied to fruits & vegetables during the packaging process for maintaining their softness, color, odor, and flavor. The development of edible coatings has made it easier for fruits and vegetable processors to use the produce without any concerns about their harmful effects. Edible coatings help to prevent unnecessary softening and ripening of fruits & vegetables. Coatings form an integral part of the post-harvest treatment process, as fruits & vegetables are stored for longer periods, thereby making it important to maintain their shelf life and quality.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share in the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific dominated the post-harvest treatment market for the fruits and vegetables segments in 2018. Countries such as India and China are the key producers of fruits and vegetables, a majority of which are exported to North America and Europe. Since the Asia Pacific region is a developing region, post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables are witnessed on a large scale in its countries. Hence, the need for efficient post-harvest treatment mechanisms remains high, which is subsequently projected to drive the growth of the market.



Key players in the market include Decco (US), JBT (US), Pace International LLC (US), Xeda International (France), Agrofresh (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Bayer (Germany), Citrosol (Spain), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Futureco Bioscience (Spain), Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF (Germany), Sensitech Inc (US), Post-Harvest Solutions (New Zealand), Janssen PMP (Belgium), Colin Campbell Pty Ltd (Australia), Valent Biosciences (USA), and RPM International (US). These players have a broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength.



