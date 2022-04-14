Post-Harvest Treatment Market Is Projected to Reach $2325.7 Million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2022 -- The post-harvest treatment market is projected to grow from USD 1506.6 million in 2021 to USD 2325.7 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing trade of perishable products such as fruits and vegetables, which widens the application of post-harvest treatment to increase their shelf life during storage and transportation.



The fruit segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The market for fruits and vegetables has witnessed considerable growth globally due to growing consumer awareness about the high-nutrient contents of fruits and vegetables. The demand for fruits and vegetables is high due to the growing demand for healthy food. The overall growth in the fruits and vegetables market has thus driven the growth of the post-harvest treatment market for fruits and vegetables.



The market for fruits is expected to register considerable growth during the forecast period, compared to the market for vegetables. This can be attributed to the highly perishable nature of fruits, wherein the use of post-harvest products helps delay ripening, increase shelf life, and maintain the appearance and quality of the fruit. The growing demand for organic fruits and vegetables also provides opportunities for organic post-harvest products, which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market.



By type, the coatings segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 in the post-harvest treatment market.



The coatings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and it is projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Edible coatings help prevent unnecessary softening and ripening of fruits & vegetables. Coatings form an integral part of the post-harvest treatment process since fruits & vegetables are stored for longer periods, making it important to maintain their shelf life and quality. Developing regions such as South America and the Asia Pacific will contribute substantially to the growth of the market for post-harvest treatment of fruits & vegetables, since these regions are large producers of fruits & vegetables, and therefore these post-harvest methods and mechanisms are required to maintain the quality and shelf life and reduce the losses of fresh produce.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share in the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific dominated the post-harvest treatment market for fruits and vegetables in 2020. Countries such as India and China are the key producers of fruits and vegetables, a majority of which are exported to North America and Europe. Asia held nearly 50% of the share for overall fruit and vegetable cultivation, with China and India dominating the region. China and India are the leading producers and exporters of fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, apples, tomatoes, mangoes, grapes, and cucumbers. The high export and consumption rate of these fruits and vegetables is expected to drive the demand for post-harvest treatment products.



Key players in the post-harvest treatment market include JBT Corporation (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), AgroFresh (US), Decco (US), Pace International (US), Xeda International (France), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Citrosol (Spain), Post Harvest Solution LTD (New Zealand), Janssen PMP (Belgium), Colin Campbell PTY LTD (Australia), Futureco Bioscience (Spain), Apeel Sciences (US), Polynatural (Chile), Sufresca (Australia), Ceradis (Netherland), Agricoat natureseal LTD. (UK).



