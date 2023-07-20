Post-Harvest Treatment Market Is Projected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- According to a research report titled "Post-Harvest Treatment Market by Type, Crop Type, Origin, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the post-harvest treatment market is experiencing substantial growth. It was estimated to be worth USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.7% during the period from 2022 to 2028. The increasing consumption of fresh produce, driven by rising disposable incomes in emerging nations, is fueling the demand for post-harvest treatments to ensure the safety and high quality of fruits and vegetables. Emerging markets show significant potential for growth in this sector, attributed to the increasing demand for fresh food and the availability of post-harvest treatment technology.



The "Cleaners" segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Cleaners are essential in removing dirt and debris, making post-harvest handling more efficient and cost-effective. They play a crucial role in preventing the growth of harmful bacteria and other microbes that could contaminate fruits and vegetables. Additionally, cleaners contribute to preserving produce from pests and diseases, safeguarding their quality.



The "Flowers & Ornamentals" segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the research period. This growth is driven by the rising economic relevance of ornamentals globally and the increasing demand for these products. Globalization has opened new markets and facilitated the import and export of flowers and decorative commodities, offering opportunities for farmers and suppliers to expand their client base and reach.



The "Natural Origin" segment is estimated to be the faster-growing segment during the review period. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases and prefer organic, eco-friendly, and chemical-free products. As a result, there is a growing demand for post-harvest treatments with natural origins. Governments and regulatory agencies are enforcing stricter rules regarding the use of synthetic chemicals, prompting the industry to explore and adopt natural alternatives to comply with these regulations.



Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the study period. The continent's rapidly growing population and increasing food demand create pressure on farmers to produce more food while also offering opportunities for businesses to help reduce post-harvest losses. Improved market access enables farmers to sell their produce more efficiently, reducing post-harvest losses. The private sector is also investing in Africa's post-harvest economy, with companies developing and commercializing post-harvest technologies and providing storage and transportation services.



Key players in the post-harvest treatment market include JBT (US), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), AgroFresh (US), Bayer AG (Germany), BASF (Germany), Citrosol (Spain), Hazel Technologies, Inc. (US), Lytone Enterprise, Inc. (Taiwan), and Shandong Aoweite Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), among others.



