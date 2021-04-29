New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- Growth and development of fruits and vegetable sector, rising demand for exotic fruits and vegetable, growing awareness about post-harvesting, Innovation in Post-harvest treatment solutions and consumers shift towards organic fruits and vegetables are key factors contributing to high CAGR during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 1.25 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of Post-harvest treatment in various fields of industry and growing demands of post-harvest treatment solutions



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Post-harvest treatment market was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4 %. The study talks about the rising adoption of this treatment in various industries like to protect the cereal crops, root crops, and fruits and vegetable help to minimize the losses during transportation, storage, and distribution. This, in turn, will help to combat hunger and strengthen food security. This treatment relies on the growth of the fruits and vegetable sector. Also growing awareness about it is expected to promote the industry growth in the coming years. This treatment involves the protection and enhancement of quality of the product such as fruits, vegetables, and root crops. The treatment largely determines whether the produce is sold for fresh consumption or used as a processed food product. This treatments slow down the physiological processes of maturation and minimize the risk of microbial growth and contamination.



In addition to basic post-harvest technologies, an array of others have been developed with the likes of various physical (heat, irradiation, and edible coatings), chemical (antimicrobials, antioxidants, and anti-browning) and gaseous treatments. Global increase in scarcity of food and an urgency to feed the growing demand of population growth are helping in the demand of industry. This is constantly motivating the government to focus on the treatment of agriculture produce. Moreover, growing awareness and need for tackling the losses is expected to propel growth of the global market in the coming years.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study- Deco, Pace International, Xeda International, JBT, Agrofresh, Syngenta, Nufarm, DOW Chemicals, Dupont, Bayer



Further key findings from the report suggest



- In 2010, in the USA around 1/3 of the total available food was wasted at retail and consumer level owing to the treatment problem.

- Continuous growing scarcity of resources like land, water is forcing the government to promote the contribution of the treatment to eliminate the hunger problems in society.

- According to FAO of United Nations, global quantitative food losses and waste per year roughly 30% for cereals, 40-50% for root crops, fruits, and vegetables, 20% for oilseeds, meat, and dairy plus 35% for fish, showing the ever-growing demands for this treatment.

- The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market due to large-scale fruit and vegetable production and its established export trade. India and China are the significant shares with the highest percentage of the market.

- According to Ministry of Food processing of India, due to old and outdated method of paddy milling, improper and inefficient methods of storage of paddy, rice, transport and handling we lose about 9% of production. It is estimated that ten percent of food grains produced in India are lost in processing and storage. The traditional methods of storage are responsible for about six percent losses. Losses of food crops refer to many different kinds of loss produced by a variety of factors. These include weight loss, loss of food values, loss of economic value, loss of quality or acceptability and actual loss of seeds themselves.

- North America and Middle East Asia are the markets having huge growth potential in the coming years due to their growing export of fruits and vegetables, shifting focus on reducing losses.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Post-harvest treatment market on the basis of type, application and region:



Coating Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Coating

Ethylene Blockers

Cleaners

Fungicides

Sprout Inhibitors

Sanitizers



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Fruits

Vegetables



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the world



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Growth and development of vegetable and fruit sector

3.2. Rising demands of exotic fruits and vegetable

3.3. Consumer shift towards organic fruits and vegetable

3.4. Growing awareness and need for post-harvest losses

Chapter 4. Post-harvest treatment Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Post-harvest treatment Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Post-harvest treatment Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Post-harvest treatment Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Post-harvest treatment Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's Five Forces

4.8. Post-harvest treatment PESTEL Analysis

….

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key player

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Deco

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Pace Internation

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Xeda International

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. JBT

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report.



