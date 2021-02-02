New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The Global Post-harvest Treatment Market was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4 %. The study talks about the rising adoption of this treatment in various industries like to protect the cereal crops, root crops, and fruits and vegetable help to minimize the losses during transportation, storage, and distribution. This, in turn, will help to combat hunger and strengthen food security. This treatment relies on the growth of the fruits and vegetable sector. Also growing awareness about it is expected to promote the industry growth in the coming years. This treatment involves the protection and enhancement of quality of the product such as fruits, vegetables, and root crops.



The treatment largely determines whether the produce is sold for fresh consumption or used as a processed food product. This treatments slow down the physiological processes of maturation and minimize the risk of microbial growth and contamination. This, in turn, translates into a better price for the produce, which helps to improve the farmers' livelihoods and contribute to generate additional employment and rural development. This technology lies in the fact that it has capability to meet food requirement of growing population by eliminating avoidable losses making more nutritive food items from low grade raw commodity by proper processing and fortification, diverting portion of food material being fed to cattle by way of processing and fortifying low grade food and organic wastes and by-products into nutritive animal feed.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2066



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Post-harvest Treatment market and profiled in the report are:



Deco, Pace International, Xeda International, JBT, Agrofresh, Syngenta, Nufarm, DOW Chemicals, Dupont, Bayer



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Coating Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Coating

Ethylene Blockers

Cleaners

Fungicides

Sprout Inhibitors

Sanitizers



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Fruits

Vegetables



Browse Complete Report "Post-harvest Treatment Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/post-harvest-treatment-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growth and development of vegetable and fruit sector



3.2. Rising demands of exotic fruits and vegetable



3.3. Consumer shift towards organic fruits and vegetable



3.4. Growing awareness and need for post-harvest losses



Chapter 4. Post-harvest treatment Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Post-harvest treatment Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Post-harvest treatment Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2066



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Post-harvest Treatment market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth



Sacral Neuromodulation Market Analysis



Implantable Ports Market Share



Clinical Laboratory Market Demand



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com