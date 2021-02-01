Post-Holiday Cleaning Is a Breeze with Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The holidays are always a stressful time of year — and with the current COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners might still be reeling from the holiday season. Thankfully, Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC is standing by to provide homeowners with the house cleaning in Doylestown, PA, they need to relax after an eventful winter.



Minch prides themselves on catching the dirty spaces that other house cleaning companies in Doylestown, PA, pass over. Minch'steam specializes in deep cleaning processes that meticulously pass through each room in every homeowner's property to ensure total satisfaction. From sorting laundry to lifting and dusting under pieces of furniture, Minch cleans every inch of the homes they step foot in. Homeowners can even customize their deep cleaning processes to fit the unique needs of their home, providing the perfect relief after a stressful and busy holiday season. Minch offers both single service cleaning appointments and ongoing scheduled appointments to meet the needs of every homeowner — and to ensure that everyone can afford a bit of help after a hectic season of uncertainty.



Anyone still dealing with holiday cleanup is encouraged to give the team at Minch a call to learn more about the benefits of scheduling a deep cleaning appointment. Minch's team can also be found online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/, where interested parties can read more about currently available services and specials and complete a request for contact form to speak with a representative.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.