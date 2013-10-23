Post-Hurricane Months Call for Gutter Installation, Cleaning and Repairs in Florida Homes

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The months of June to September mark the arrival of summer and the rainy season in Florida. At this point, the worst hurricanes and storms have passed, leaving many houses throughout the state with major damage in their roofs and structures, thus leaving them in dire need of repair.



Gutter cleaning companies are quickly becoming in-demand this post-rainy season. In different parts of Florida, residents can avail of different forms of gutter cleaning and repair services.



In South Florida, gutters cleaning services are offered along with repair and installation of gutters. Different companies have different gutter installation systems using sturdy materials like aluminum, copper, and galvanized steel.



Each of these materials has its own pros and cons, according to gutter installation specialists. The choice really depends on a client’s needs and specifications, they add.



In Fort Lauderdale gutter s are usually top-priority for home repairs because they are essential in keeping rainwater from dripping inside the house. Clean, well-structured gutters protect homes from bad weather and will endure extreme wind conditions.



According to local reports, the most popular gutter styles in weather-beaten South Florida are usually seamless gutters around 6-inches in width. This is particularly true in Boca Raton; seamless gutters are definitely in demand in that area this season.



Experts explain that this type of gutter is less likely to develop leaks over time, even when exposed to extreme weather conditions. It’s also preferable for homeowners who want to have stylish gutters for their homes.



Another important part of gutter installation is the downspout, where the rainwater drains out from the roofs. Gutter service companies state that having improperly installed downspouts can lead to leaky or rusting roofs and other similar problems over time — especially after a large amount of rainfall.



Home repair experts recommend cleaning and repairing gutters regularly to avoid too much wear and tear. Badly-maintained gutters can lead to further damages to other parts of your home.