Post Massage Service Advertisements at CrazyOz

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Known as a popular community website, “OzAdz” makes it possible for users to publish different types of ads or classifieds related to specific categories. The website was launched with an objective to offer a special community based platform for people to post a wide range of ads and other classifieds or advertisements related to specialized services. The website launched in March, 2009 has been renamed “CrazyOz” on account of the users’ problem in misspelling the previous name. It exclusively caters to the requirements of customers based in the UK.



The website provides users with the special opportunity to post advertisements and classifieds for free. Another striking feature of this website is that it provides a separate section for Personal ads as well. As stated by the website owner, “The goal of CrazyOz is to offer a free alternative to other Classifieds websites that are owned by big corporations”. The website does not function for any corporate benefit.



CrazyOz posts ads related to a number of categories such as Personals, Services, Jobs, Property, Community, Motors, Items and Property. As part of the service category, the website posts advertisements related to massage (not sexual). It is possible to post advertisements about relaxing and soothing body massage for both men and women. This particular website provides free solutions to the various advertisement needs of people residing in the UK.



It is necessary for users to get registered with the site to post advertisements related to massage services for free. As a simple method for posting advertisements, it is only required to register with the site by entering correct details such as name, location, contact number, email id, ad description, images and ad title to authenticate the identity of the users.



The website offers premium ad display for a small fee of £8 for 21 days. Users can freely post their suggestions and recommendations through open chat forums provided on the website. The website also puts forward certain rules for posting advertisements online. It is important for users to be above 18 years of age. Duplicate advertisements need not be posted online by users.



To read more ads on massage services, visit http://www.crazyoz.com/.



About CrazyOz

CrazyOz is a reputed online website that offers users the facility to post advertisements related to different categories. The website was launched in March, 2009 under the name “OzAdz” and was later renamed “CrazyOz”. The website provides a free online platform for users to post advertisements or classifieds related to prominent categories. It does not charge any fee for the majority of ad postings.



Media Contact

242 Kingsland Road

London

E84DG

Email: support@ozadz.com

URL: http://www.crazyoz.com