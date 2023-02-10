Post-Operative Pain Therapeutics Market Is Estimated to Reach at High CAGR of 5.2% by 2023-2030

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- The global post-operative pain therapeutics market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of surgical procedures, rising awareness about pain management, and the availability of advanced pain management technologies. The market size is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Post-operative pain is a common experience for patients after undergoing surgical procedures, and effective pain management is essential for a quick recovery. Analgesics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and local anesthetics are some of the commonly used medications for post-operative pain management. In addition, the use of minimally invasive procedures, nerve blocks, and patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps is increasing, which is expected to drive market growth.



The increasing demand for opioid-free pain management and the availability of non-opioid alternatives are some of the key trends in the post-operative pain therapeutics market. The use of opioids for pain management has been associated with several adverse effects, including addiction, overdose, and respiratory depression. This has led to the development of non-opioid pain management drugs, such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and ketamine, which are safer and have fewer side effects.



However, the high cost of post-operative pain management treatments and the limited availability of pain management services in low- and middle-income countries are some of the major challenges facing the market. In addition, the lack of awareness about pain management and the associated stigma in some countries are hindering market growth.



The global post-operative pain therapeutics market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into analgesics, NSAIDs, local anesthetics, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgery, abdominal surgery, and others.



Segment Analysis:



Analysis of Segments The NSAIDs segment is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period (from 2022 to 2029) and to grow at the fastest CAGR during that time. The cyclo-oxygenase (COX)-1 or COX-2 selectivity, targeted action, and analgesic potency of NSAIDs are just a few of the many properties of this class of drugs. According to an article that was published in Pharmacological Management of Postoperative Pain in March 2022, the clinical guidelines that were issued by the American Pain Society, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists' Committee on Regional Anesthesia to manage postoperative pain outlined a strong suggestion based on high-quality evidence that doctors or clinicians provide adult and pediatric patients with paracetamol or acetaminophen (APAP) or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory The central effects of NSAIDs can be potent, similar to those of opioids. When treating acute postoperative pain, one of the most important considerations when prescribing an analgesic is its rapid onset. Dexketoprofen 25 mg onset time was 30 minutes faster than diclofenac 50 mg onset time (60 minutes), tramadol 100 mg onset time (120 minutes), and piroxicam 20 mg onset time (120 minutes), according to a study analyzing and validating the rate of onset of a variety of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for dental pain. There is a growing market demand for NSAIDs to treat postoperative pain because of their rapid onset of action.



Geographical Analysis:



The North American region holds the largest share of the global post-operative pain therapeutics market. The North American market for post-operative pain therapeutics is dominated by North America, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue over the course of the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of surgeries, advanced healthcare systems, and easy availability of therapeutics for treatment, it is anticipated to hold a significant market share over the forecast period (2022-2029). The market in North America is driven by the development of new drugs, research, and approval of various drugs. For instance, all of the pre-clinical studies required by the FDA for Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s investigational pre-filled topical spray analgesic product, Epoladerm, to treat knee osteoarthritis (OA) chronic pain will be completed in March 2022. The primary Investigational New Drug Application (IND) makes it possible to carry out studies on pharmacokinetic characteristics, dermal toxicity, and phototoxicity.



In addition, a new study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution as the foundation of a perioperative non-opioid multimodal analgesic (MMA) regimen in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty (TKA) will be published online by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2022. The ZYNRELEF can be used by adults for soft tissue or peri-articular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours following foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. This approval comes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Competitive Landscape:



The Post-Operative Pain Therapeutics market is moderately competitive, with both local and international businesses operating there. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Trevena Inc., Heron Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Camarus, Bayer AG, Pacira BioSciences Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, and Eli Lilly & Company, among others, are some of the major players contributing to the market's expansion. The major players are contributing to the global expansion of the post-operative pain therapeutics market by implementing a number of growth strategies, including the introduction of new treatment types, acquisitions, and partnerships.