Post-Pandemic Work-Life Changes Lead to Demand for Cyber Security Recruitment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- If there is one sector that has benefited from changes to working life during the pandemic it is cyber security recruitment. Cyber-attacks have increased in volume thanks to the vulnerabilities created by different working patterns and more flexible working habits have created new challenges when it comes to keeping systems secure. Firms all over the UK have been hit with an increased demand for cyber security recruitment in order to help ensure that their data and systems are protected. The UK Government's 2021 Cyber Security Breaches Survey identified that, not only was there an increase in cybercrime during the past year, but also a drop in preparedness. From getting access to the latest technology, to seeking advice on the right hardware and finding the best security software options, a whole range of needs now exist when it comes to the demands that businesses place on cyber security talent, whether internal or external.



Glocomms is an experienced cyber security recruiter, able to spot new patterns when it comes to demand - like those we are currently seeing as a result of post-pandemic work life changes. The firm was set up in 2013 and has grown a practice that is able to help organisations meet the current demand for cyber security recruitment - among many other resources Glocomms has access to its database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that it has built up over almost a decade. The team also has a robust network of contacts at many enterprises, which ensures that it can support talented people keen to take career-defining next steps too. Another advantage that Glocomms has is that it is not just a cyber security recruiter. The team also has a wealth of expertise in connected areas, from hiring for development & engineering roles to jobs in cloud & infrastructure. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options can be found for every hiring objective.



As a prominent British cyber security recruiter, Glocomms has established a strong nationwide network that encompasses most major hubs in the UK, including London, Birmingham and Manchester. The firm is also part of a resilient international network that is vital for such a global market. Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Plus, the British team is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than a thousand. Despite impressive growth, the quality of internal teams is always assured thanks to the investment that the firm makes in its own people. Consultants at Glocomms are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Network SDN Engineer, DevOps Engineer and Regional Sales Manager.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



