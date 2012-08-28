Post Penguin and Panda SEO Strategy

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Introducing pandaseo.co.uk, a new site aimed at small businesses wishing to increase their online presence. Mark the sites founder shares his thoughts as to how small business owners can market their websites post Penguin and Panda.



Since April 2011 Google has been shaking up their search results with algorithm updates, the first update was called panda. Panda dealt with a site's on-site factors such as content, load speed and excessive advertising. Penguin was released a year later and targeted sites that had bad or unnatural link profiles. Google sees incoming links as votes and indicators of a websites quality, this lead many webmasters to try to manipulate search results by artificially creating links to their sites.



Many small businesses have been affected by these updates and ones that haven't maybe unsure of how they can now increase their online presence.



Below are a few strategies to try, remember to keep your endeavours white hat and if you outsource SEO choose a company that does not use link wheels, mass blog commenting or other black hat SEO tactics.



Social Media - Mark sees social media as an excellent way to drive traffic, he has integrated social media services into all his online marketing packages. Search engines are beginning to rely more and more heavily on social signals to determine a sites quality



Video Marketing - Video is a great way to communicate with potential customers, Google shows YouTube results on the first page for an ever-increasing amount of search terms.



Press Releases - Like this one.



Guest Blogging - All search engines value contextual links very highly, if done properly guest blogging can be a great boost, not only to your search rankings but if the blog is authoritative in your niche, you will see traffic and even sales too.



