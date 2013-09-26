Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF), complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF). Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF).

- A review of the Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF).

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Sanofi-Aventis

AstraZeneca PLC

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Incyte Corporation

PharmaMar, S.A.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142721/post-polycythemia-vera-myelofibrosis-ppv-mf-pipeline-review-h2-2013.html