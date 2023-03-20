NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2023 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Post-Production covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2023-2028). The Global Post-Production explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Blue Sky Studios (United States), DreamWorks Animation (united States), Industrial light & Magic (united States), The Walt Disney Company (united States), Animal Logic (united States).



Post production refer to transformation of raw data into presentable film. Emerging digital technology and growing use of VFX in post-production using numerous technologies and multiple animations, graphics designs, and modeling tools driving post production market potentially. In key countries use of smart phone as a media platform also thriving the market. According to AMA, the Global Post-Production market is expected to see growth rate of 7.8%.



Opportunities:

- Technological Advancements

- Growing Number of smartphone as a media platform



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing use of Virtual and Augmented Technology



Market Drivers

- Emerging Digital Technology

- Growing use of Visual Effects



Challenges:

- Technological Knowledge



Highlighted of Global Post-Production Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Post-Production Market by Key Players: Blue Sky Studios (United States), DreamWorks Animation (united States), Industrial light & Magic (united States), The Walt Disney Company (united States), Animal Logic (united States),



Post-Production Market by: by Type (VFX, 2D-to-3D conversion service), Application (Movies, TV, Commercials and Online Videos, Others), Solution (Software, Service)



Post-Production Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



