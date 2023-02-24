Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Marina, Prairiewear, Masthead

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Post-Surgery Recovery Bra market to witness a CAGR of 11.89% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Application (Breast Augmentation Surgery, Breast reduction Surgery, Mastectomy, Others) by Type (Front Opening Bra, Rear Opening Bra) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Post-Surgery Recovery Bra market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Million at a CAGR of 11.89% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 342.33 Million.



A post-surgery recovery bra is a specialized type of bra designed to provide support and comfort to a woman's chest after she has undergone breast surgery. These bras are usually made from soft, breathable materials that minimize irritation to the skin and surgical incisions, and they may feature front or back closures to make them easier to put on and take off without causing discomfort.Post-surgery recovery bras typically have pockets or compartments that hold medical dressings or breast forms in place, helping to promote healing and prevent shifting or movement of these items. They also often have wider straps and underbands to provide extra support to the chest and reduce strain on the back and shoulders.



Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Market - Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Personal Product segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Growing awareness of breast reconstruction options: More women are opting for breast reconstruction after surgery, and post-surgery recovery bras play an important role in this process.



Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Market - Competition Analysis

The global Post-Surgery Recovery Bra market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Marina (USA), Prairiewear (Canada), Masthead (USA), Tytex (Denmark), Amoena (Germany), Anaono (USA), Macom (United Kingdom), Dale (USA), Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH (Germany), Jodee Post-Mastectomy Fashions (USA), Medical Z – (France), Royce Lingerie (United Kingdom), Nicola Jane (United Kingdom), Nearly Me Technologies (USA), Wear Ease (USA).



Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Market - Geographical Outlook

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Post-Surgery Recovery Bra market. According to our research, the region will account for 52.48% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Growing awareness of breast reconstruction options: More women are opting for breast reconstruction after surgery, and post-surgery recovery bras play an important role in this process.



What key data is demonstrated in this Post-Surgery Recovery Bra market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Post-Surgery Recovery Bra market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Post-Surgery Recovery Bra market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Post-Surgery Recovery Bra market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

- Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- Post-Surgery Recovery Bra Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



