Post Woodworking Celebrates More Than Fifty Years as New England's Largest Shed Builder

Plaistow, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Fifty years ago John F. Kennedy was president, the United States was still recovering from the horror of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Postwoodworking was making sheds for New England homeowners. More than five decades of construction has made Postwoodworking New England’s largest shed dealer, but they are not content with staying number one. Post Woodworking continues to innovate and come up with better products to give New England shed owners the best experience possible.



In 1962 Postwoodworking started handcrafting sheds in New Hampshire, never knowing that the company would become a regional powerhouse in the shed market. Very quickly the shed owners realized the craftsmanship and quality of the work that they were getting, and word spread throughout New England about the sheds from Postwoodworking. Over the years the technology has changed, but the quality of the work has remained the same, as has the commitment to excellence with every shed that rolls off the lot. Every shed is still hand made by experienced craftspeople to the exacting specifications of the modern customer.



The biggest technological change came about fifteen years ago, when the internet exploded in popularity. After launching www.postwoodworking.com the company expanded rapidly, and they soon became the largest shed builder in New England. The internet allowed people to be exposed to the quality of the sheds and see all of the different shed designs that are available, without having to make a trip to the lot. Internet sales became one of the most important categories for Postwoodworking and the company never looked back. Even today the website allows customers to custom design their sheds and see a model of the finished project before the order is placed.



Postwoodworking is poised to continue their dominance of the New England shed market with their adaptability and high quality products. Homeowners will be pleased with the work that they can get from Postwoodworking.



