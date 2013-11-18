Post Woodworking Offers 15% off Display Models

Plaistow, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Homeowners often struggle to find enough space for their things, and so they turn to storage buildings to provide the extra space that they need. For over five decades, Postwoodworking has been one of the most sought after builders for sheds in New England. Now Postwoodworking stands as the largest shed builder in New England, offering a huge selection and a wide range of customization options.



Homeowners can go to www.postwoodworking.com and start building their own shed from scratch. The homeowner can choose the roof style, colors, size and much more so that they shed looks exactly the way that they want it to look. Postwoodworking then allows the homeowner to add special features and custom add-ons that will transform the shed into a building that the homeowner needs. The fair pricing options and exceptional service make Postwoodworking a solid choice for custom designs.



Postwoodworking is now offering a discount on their display models that are used at the company’s shed lot. Homeowners who need just a simply storage building, or who find that one of the floor models is exactly what they need will be able to save up to 15% on the cost of the shed. These floor models tend to appeal to a lot of people, so customers who are interested in picking up this discount should call ahead before traveling to the lot, just to make sure that there are floor models that match what the customer is searching for.



At http://www.postwoodworking.com customers will find everything they need to create a custom shed for their home, but customers who are looking for a bargain can get the same level of quality with the discounted floor models. Postwoodworking continues to exemplify the highest standards of customer service and quality production, which makes Postwoodworking a company to watch now and in the future.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.postwoodworking.com or call (866) 794-7433.