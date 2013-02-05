Postal Job Placement Gears Up to Launch Postal Job Placement Program

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Postal Job Placement headed by Director Troy McCawley, is now gearing up to launch its Postal Job Placement Program. The said program is geared toward providing the highest level of assistance to applicants in the United States Postal Services for post office careers .



Troy McCawley claims that the said program would be of great help to candidates in getting hired in any of the postal jobs they are applying for. He is also glad to announce that it is virtually free.



It is designed to help job hunters with the four phases in the postal job hiring process. Usually, applicants were only able to get help with only one phase of the process, and it is even questionable. Now that the Postal Job Placement Program is already reinforced and improved, McCawley is confident that his team will be able to meet the demands and needs of any applicant who decides to avail their program.



Latest research shows that the new Postal Exam Simulator provided to job hunters who consider availing postal job placement assistance can significantly enhance their Post Battery Exam 473. As compared to other tools that have been accessible to USPS jobs seekers that enable taking practice examinations on a sheet of paper, the brand new Postal Exam Simulator is more efficient, as it closely replicates the exact official examination. It is also automatically graded and timed for a more accurate result.



The new simulator also enables candidates to take limitless number of replicated examinations until they constantly reach their score goal, which must be a minimum of 90, as this commonly ensures invitation from employers to the interview.



Postal Job Placement has also discovered that the majority of applicants are not certain as to what steps are involved in the process of hiring until they finally apply for their chosen position. Once they have been informed, they get overwhelmed, in due course possessing a subpar exam performance.



To ensure that everything will be in order, the Postal Job Placement’s program enables its members to [practice prior to the official examination in a replicated testing environment, which makes the candidates familiar with the exam procedure and kinds of questions. These factors can enhance the confidence of test takers and augments their chance to get invited for an interview.



It is expected that many applicants will take advantage of the free job placement program provided by Postal Job Placement shortly after its launch.



Media Contact:

Troy McCawley, Director of Job Placement

PO Box 908510

Gainesville, GA 30501

770-715-7792

http://www.postaljobplacement.com/