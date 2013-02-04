Postal Job Placement to Launch New Website and Service for Getting Hired at USPS

Gainesville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Postal Job Placement, a leading provider of entry level job placement support to people looking for post office jobs with the United States Postal Services, will launch a new website and services. The mission of the said provider is to lessen the rate of unemployed individuals in the US.



To ensure that visitors will not find it hard to use the new website, the team behind Postal Job Placement hired the most qualified, knowledgeable and experienced web designers. It is expected that the website will have a simple layout, functional application and will feature easily navigability.



To keep visitors and job hunters updated of the latest events and USPS jobs, Postal Job Placement will also send notifications via email to individuals who will sign up in their website. It will also post a list of different entry level jobs with corresponding qualifications to let job hunters know instantly if they will fit to the position they are applying for. Apart from qualifications, information about salary and job descriptions are also provided.



To date, some of the entry level jobs in demand today are city carriers in the delivery or customer service department, rural carrier associates in the delivery or customer service department, mail handlers in the processing and distribution department, mail processing clerks in the processing and distribution, and window clerks in the delivery or customer service department.



Recently, the United States Postal Services publicly announced that there will be over 2000 entry level US postal jobs this week across the country. Candidates who will get hired will be offered with the following: starting pay of $21 per hour with benefits, paid on-the-job training, federal benefits for career employees, retirement plan and paid vacation.



To help candidates benefit from these competitive offers, Postal Job Placement will also launch its Placement Assistance Program. This is geared towards guiding applicants from the first step to the last step of the application process.



Contact:

Contact Person:Troy McCawley, Director of Job Placement

Company Name: Postal Job Placement

PO Box 908510

Gainesville, GA 30501

770-715-7792

http://www.postaljobplacement.com/