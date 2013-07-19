Postal Service Provides Easy Guidelines for Resellers

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Website owners and online merchants looking for new ways to monetize their pages now have an new option thanks to the United States Postal Service. The postal service recently launched their merchant affiliate program. The program allows websites that meet certain qualifications, to offer USPS products and services directly to their visitors. The exciting thing about the new program is that it gives businesses the ability to generate additional revenue offering services their customers already need.



Among the services merchants can now recommend is Every Door Direct Mail ®. EDDM® provides an easy and affordable way for businesses to reach out to their local community. The online program makes direct marketing accessible to businesses of any size by offering a convenient web-based interface that eliminates the need to hire a professional designer and printing company. However, businesses looking to differentiate themselves still have the option of using their own third-party printing and design services. This creates new opportunities for merchants who provide such services, as they can now partner with the USPS to bring complete direct mail solutions to their customers and earn additional revenue in the process.



Merchants wishing to get involved with the USPS affiliate program must meet an established set of standards. Among these standards is the “Best Business Practices” specification, which requires authentication by a trusted third-party verification firm. According to the program requirements, member websites must be in good standing with either The Better Business Bureau, VeraSafe or trustE website verification organizations. Of the three options, VeraSafe provides the most affordable service and the fastest verification times for merchants looking to meet this requirement.



VeraSafe is a US-based organization offering their third-party trusted website seal to businesses worldwide. Companies using the service receive the VeraSafe trust seal, which helps improve customer confidence and increase revenues. Anyone looking to get involved with the new U.S. Postal Service affiliate program must complete such verification with one of the USPS's trusted verification sources. VeraSafe can help merchants achieve compliance with this requirement and meet certification guidelines, often in 48 hours or less.