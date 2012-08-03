PostalExam473.com Launches Second Version of Distance Learning Programs for the Postal Battery Exam

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- After a successful run of beta version for a year, Postalexam473.com has officially launched second version of their Distance education programs for Post office jobs today. The education program has been updated as per the pattern of latest exams and is customised to the needs and education background of the students. The site now also covers job opportunities in Postal services across US. The courses cover all Postal Battery exams i.e. 473, 483C and 460.



In an interview with the founders, former United States Postal services employees themselves opined that most of young job-seekers are not aware of opportunities with post office jobs. And those who are aware find it hard to prepare, primarily due to lack of study materials available online. They add that with Postalexam473.com the company will bridge that gap at affordable student-friendly prices. “It was at US Post services, where we met and conceptualised the idea of the venture. Most of our colleagues, coming from different backgrounds agreed on lack of information about USPS in the job market, despite the opportunities it presented. With our experience, we decided to start an online, far-reaching platform. Postal Exam 473 provides information regarding job opportunities in all states and also preparation material to crack these exams” shares Jack Johnson, one of the founders.



“Over the last year we participated in many job fairs, something we would continue to do. We have had a very encouraging response. Many high-schools and under graduate schools have also expressed interest in learning more about our programs and Postal Exam” informed us a beaming Jack Johnson. The founders also announced a 20% bulk discount for multiple student programs, targeted towards education institutes.



Market Analysts say the preparation courses around job opportunities in various segments has become a hot sector lately. The success in USPS jobs will depend on how they are able to integrate and channel their marketing efforts into distribution and expansion into new territories. If site traffic data is an indicator Postexam473 has been leading the pack now.



This launch of the latest version of the site also saw interactive forum feature where professional career counsellors help students with queries regarding Post office jobs. The forum is gaining steady user-base with most users coming from social media channels.



About Postal Exam 473

Postalexam473.com is a US based company in education space. Their core product is distance learning preparation and study material for US Postal service exams. The company was started in 2011 by founders with extensive experience in education space.



To learn more, please visit http://www.postalexam473.com



If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule a meeting an interview with founders of postalexam473.com, please contact Jack Johnson via email at contact@22media.com.