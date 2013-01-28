Postcard Wedding Thank You Cards Are Now Available at Basic Invite

Lehi, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- BasicInvite.com adds a new feature to their website allowing customers to add a postcard back to any of the previously single sided thank you card. The change allows customers much more flexibility to select a postcard back with text, pictures, or both.



There are many different websites online that offer postcard thank you cards but none of them allow you to add a postcard back to a design that was not previously designed as a postcard.



This severely limits the amount of options customers have. With Basic Invite no matter which thank you card is selected a postcard back can be added and instantly customized online with real time previews.



The ability to add a postcard back to any of the wedding thank you cards offered by Basic Invite allows customers to write their thank you notes on the card itself as well as add a photo and customize the back to add their own personal touch and style.



Previously the addition of a back to the thank you cards was not possible online and because of this customers were not able to see an instant previews of thank you card in its entirety.



"Weddings are a lot of work and if we can make one aspect of a wedding easier then we will do it. That is the reason we are continually making improvements to our website. It is important to us that our website is easy to use and provides our customers with exactly what they want." Said Eric Mortensen Co-Owner of BasicInvite.com



Over the last 7 years Basic Invite has added continued to add features to give customers the best experience possible. These features have been additions such as instant previews, photo positioning, 150 different font styles, and pattern backgrounds.



However with all of these additions it has never been possible to add a back to a previously single sided card.



With this new technology Basic Invite will be able to implement the adding a back feature to their wedding invitations as well. This will allow customers to take any single sided invitation and make it uniquely theirs by adding a back. This new technology will open up the doors for customers to create completely custom invites without the time delays they would experience with a traditional graphic designer.



About Basic Invite

BasicInvite.com has worked with thousands of brides to help create the perfect wedding stationery for one of the most important days in her life. Basic Invite offers matching save the dates, wedding invitations, enclosure cards, and thank you cards. Basic Invite is a national company with its central office being located in Lehi, Utah.



Contact:

Eric Mortensen

Basic Invite

Director Of Marketing

98 West Main Street

Lehi, Utah

United States 84043

Voice: 8018304526

Fax: 8018304526

E-Mail: Email us Here

Website: http://www.basicinvite.com/