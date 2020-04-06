Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



1. About 10 to 15% of persons with herpes zoster virus will develop Postherpetic Neuralgia.

2. The disease is not common under the age of 40 years, but in herpes zoster virus affected persons older than 60 years, it occurs in more than 50%.

3. People over 60 years of age have about a 60% chance while people 70 or older have about a 75% chance of developing Postherpetic Neuralgia after getting shingles.

4. Postherpetic Neuralgia incidence is about 5% among patients with herpes zoster in their 60s, reaching about 10% among those in their 80s.

5. In Japan, people aged 65 years or older already number 23 million, accounting for 18% of the total population.



Postherpetic Neuralgia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology and Postherpetic Neuralgia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

Postherpetic Neuralgia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

Postherpetic Neuralgia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

Postherpetic Neuralgia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Postherpetic Neuralgia market.



The aim of therapy for Postherpetic Neuralgia is to decrease morbidity via the use of Anticonvulsants, Anesthetics, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Analgesics, Corticosteroids, And Antiviral Agents.



Anaesthetics stabilize the neuronal membrane to make neuron less permeable to ions. This prohibits the initiation and transmission of nerve impulses, whereby producing the local anaesthetic action.



Tricyclic Antidepressants like Amitriptyline and Nortriptyline have central and peripheral anticholinergic effects and sedative effects. They have central effects on pain transmission. They stop the active reuptake of norepinephrine and serotonin.



The goal of antivirals drug such as Famciclovir is to decrease the clinical course, prohibit complications, inhibit the development of latency and subsequent recurrences, reduce transmission, and eliminate established latency.



Anticonvulsants agents are used to managing severe muscle spasms and provide sedation in neuralgia. They have central effects on pain modulation. In October 2017, FDA gave a green signal to Lyrica CR (pregabalin extended-release tablets), for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (pDPN) and the management of Postherpetic Neuralgia. Horizant (GlaxoSmithKline) is an extended-release formulation of gabapentin enacarbil, a prodrug of gabapentin. Horizant has been approved and is specifically indicated for the management of postherpetic neuralgia in adults.



Most analgesics have sedating properties, which are beneficial for patients who experience pain. Topical capsaicin causes initial TRPV1 stimulation that may cause pain, followed by pain relief by a reduction in TRPV1-expressing nociceptive nerve endings. Neuropathic pain may gradually recur over several months.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Postherpetic Neuralgia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. LAT8881

2. EMA401

3. TV-45070

And many others



The key players in Postherpetic Neuralgia market are:

1. Lateral Pharma

2. Novartis Pharmaceuticals

3. Teva Pharmaceutical

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. SWOT Analysis



4. Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Overview at a Glance



5. Postherpetic Neuralgia Disease Background and Overview



6. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology and Patient Population



7. Postherpetic Neuralgia Country-Wise Epidemiology



7.1. United States



7.2. EU-5



7.2.1. Germany



7.2.2. France



7.2.3. Italy



7.2.4. Spain



7.2.5. United Kingdom



7.3. Japan



7. Postherpetic Neuralgia Treatment & Medical Practices



8. Postherpetic Neuralgia Marketed Drug



8.1. HORIZANT: GlaxoSmithKline



9. Postherpetic Neuralgia Emerging Therapies



9.1. Key Cross Competition



9.2. LAT8881: Lateral Pharma



9.3. EMA401: Novartis Pharmaceuticals



9.4. TV-45070: Teva Pharmaceutical



12. Attribute Analysis



13. Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Size



14. 7MM Postherpetic Neuralgia : Country-Wise Market Analysis



14.1. United States



14.2. Germany



14.3. France



14.4. Italy



14.5. Spain



14.6. United Kingdom



14.7. Japan



15. Market Access and Reimbursement



16. Market Drivers



17. Market Barriers



18. Appendix



19. Postherpetic Neuralgia Report Methodology



20. DelveInsight Capabilities



21. Disclaimer



22. About DelveInsight



