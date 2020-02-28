Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Postoperative Pain market in the 7MM was estimated to be USD 1,067.82 Million in 2017.

2. The total diagnosed Postoperative Pain incident cases in 7MM was found to be 65,109,200 in 2017.

3. The total Postoperative Pain incident cases in Italy was found to be 1,707,860 cases in 2017.

4. The total number of surgical procedure cases of Postoperative Pain in Japan were found to be 15,168,346 cases in 2017.



Key benefits of the report

1. Postoperative Pain market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Postoperative Pain epidemiology and Postoperative Pain market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Postoperative Pain market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Postoperative Pain market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Postoperative Pain market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Postoperative Pain market.



Request for sample pages



"More than 100 million people in the US and Europe, and 312 million worldwide undergo surgical procedures each year."



Postoperative pain is an ideal case of acute pain both from therapeutic as well as pathophysiological point of view. It remains a risk factor that affects the quality of life of a patient suffering from postoperative pain. The adequate relief is of the most important for treating patients undergoing surgery. Pain relief has significant physiological benefits; hence, monitoring of pain relief is increasingly becoming a crucial postoperative quality measure. The goal for postoperative pain management is to reduce or eliminate pain and discomfort with a minimum of side effects. Many preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative interventions and management strategies are accessible for reducing and managing postoperative pain.



Currently, Postoperative pain treatment pattern includes different classes of drugs, which are classified into pharmacologic and nonpharmacological therapies. The pharmacological therapies include analgesics, which are further segmented into opioids, nonsteroidal anti?inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and acetaminophen, respectively. The acute pain is also controlled by the use of benzodiazepines, muscle relaxants, antidepressants, alpha?2 agonists, gamma?aminobutyric agonists, and cannabinoids. Further, nonpharmacological therapies include acupuncture, psychological approaches (cognitive behavioural therapy, mindfulness?based stress reduction), chiropractic manipulation, physical therapy, transcutaneous electrical stimulation, massage therapy, exercise, and other complementary and alternative medicine therapies (CAM).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Postoperative Pain treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Olinvo (Oliceridine injection or TRV130)

2. HTX?011

3. CR845/Difelikefalin

4. NTM?001

5. PF?05089771

And many others



The key players in Postoperative Pain market are:

1. Trevena

2. Heron Therapeutics

3. Cara Therapeutics

4. Neumentum Pharmaceuticals

5. Pfizer

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Postoperative Pain Market Overview at a Glance

3. Postoperative Pain Disease Background and Overview

4. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology in the 7MM

5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2. United States

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

6. Postoperative Pain Treatment

7. Guidelines for Acute Pain

8. Unmet Needs

9. Postoperative Pain Marketed Drugs

9.1. Marketed Drugs Key?cross Competition

9.2. Zalviso: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

9.3. Maxigesic: AFT Pharmaceuticals

9.4. Dsuvia/Dzuveo (Sufentanil): AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

9.5. Dexketoprofen Tramadol: Menarini Group

10. Postoperative Pain Emerging Drugs

10.1. Key Cross Competition

10.2. Olinvo (Oliceridine injection or TRV130): Trevena

10.3. HTX?011: Heron Therapeutics

10.4. CR845/Difelikefalin: Cara Therapeutics

10.5. NTM?001: Neumentum Pharmaceuticals

10.6. PF?05089771: Pfizer

11. Postoperative Pain 7 Major Market Analysis

12. 7MM Market Outlook

12.1. Expected Approval Emerging Therapies

12.2. United States

12.3. Germany

12.4. France

12.5. Italy

12.6. Spain

12.7. United Kingdom

12.8. Japan Market Size

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. Appendix

16. DelveInsight Capabilities

17. Disclaimer

18. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight