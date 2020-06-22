Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Postpartum Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Postpartum Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

- The total diagnosed prevalent population of Postpartum Depression in the 7MM in 2017 was 1,134,800.

- The diagnosed prevalent cases of Postpartum Depression in the United States was 609,900 in 2017.



Key benefits of the report

1. Postpartum Depression market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Postpartum Depression epidemiology and Postpartum Depression market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Postpartum Depression market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Postpartum Depression market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Postpartum Depression market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Postpartum Depression market.



"Postpartum Depression market size in the 7MM was USD 138.75 Million in 2017".



Antidepressant medications, cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), and interpersonal therapy are useful in the Postpartum Depression (PPD) treatment.



There is only one FDA approved drug, namely, Zulresso- a neuroactive steroid gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a receptor-positive modulator indicated for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.



Antidepressants, such as Abilify (aripiprazole), Zoloft (sertraline hydrochloride), Spravato (esketamine), Prozac (fluoxetine capsules), Celexa (citalopram hydrobromide), Luvox CR (Fluvoxamine Maleate) and Paxil CR (paroxetine) form the mainstay drug Postpartum Depression treatment. Although these drugs are approved for treating depression-related disorders such as major depressive disorder (MDD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), treatment-resistant depression (TRD), etc., they are being used as off-label drugs for the Postpartum Depression treatment.



Postpartum Depression can be treated using a combination of therapy and antidepressant medications. One such class of medication is known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which includes fluoxetine and sertraline. Venlafaxine, a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) has also been found useful in the treatment of Postpartum Depression. SSRIs relieve symptoms by preventing the reabsorption, or reuptake, of serotonin by specific nerve cells in the brain; this increases the level of available serotonin, which improves the mood of the patient.



Drugs covered in the report:-

Emerging Therapies

. Zuranolone (SAGE-217): Sage Therapeutics

. Ganaxolone (CCD-1042): Marinus Pharmaceuticals

And many others



Marketed Drug

. Zulresso (brexanolone): Sage Therapeutics



And many others

Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Postpartum depression Market Overview at a Glance

3 Disease Background and Overview: Postpartum depression (PPD)

4 Postpartum Depression Epidemiology and Patient Population

5 Country-Wise Epidemiology of Postpartum Depression (PPD)

5.1 United States

5.2 EU5 Countries

5.3 Germany

5.4 France

5.5 Italy

5.6 Spain

5.7 United Kingdom

5.8 Japan

6 Postpartum Depression Treatment

7 Postpartum Depression Treatment Algorithm by American Family Physician (AFP)

8 Postpartum Depression Treatment Guidelines by Unicare

9 Postpartum Depression Treatment Guidelines by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

10 Recognized Establishments

11 Unmet Needs

12 Postpartum Depression Marketed Profile

12.1 Zulresso (brexanolone): Sage Therapeutics

12.2 Postpartum Depression Emerging Drugs

12.3 Key Cross Competition

12.4 Zuranolone (SAGE-217): Sage Therapeutics

12.5 Ganaxolone (CCD-1042): Marinus Pharmaceuticals

13 Postpartum Depression: 7 Major Market Analysis

14 The United States Market Outlook

14.1 United States Market Size

14.1 Germany

14.2 France

14.3 Italy

14.4 Spain

14.5 United Kingdom

15 Japan: Market Outlook

16 KOL Reviews

17 Case Reports

18 Market Drivers

19 Market Barriers

20 SWOT Analysis

21 Appendix

22 DelveInsight Capabilities

23 Disclaimer

24 About DelveInsight



