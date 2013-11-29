POSTURE EXERCISES for KIDS : In-Home Posture Machine Provides EASY Posture Exercises for Kids

Carpentersville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Moms must be tired of telling their kid(s) to sit up straight? Good luck with that. In this technological age of laptops, cell phones, tablets, hi-def TVs, and video games it seems like every new & cool piece of electronic equipment does nothing but ruin posture for kids – and they do! Even the age-old tasks of carrying heavy backpacks and sitting in poorly designed desks at school contribute to poor posture. So what’s a Mother (or Father) to do?



Well the BODY-ALINE back & posture exercise machine provides an easy, safe & effective posture exercise for kids. All a child has to do is:

1. Sit down.

2. Hold onto the grips.

3. Then lean back into the comfortable foam roller.

4. And rotate their arms



That’s it! These 4 simple steps, which are done in one easy motion, comprise the BODY-ALINE posture correction exercise movement. This exercise movement (also called a ‘repetition’) needs to be done 15-20 times in a row (this is called a ‘set’) just once a day to correct a kid’s posture, which means they WON’T have to get on the floor or learn complicated exercise movements to correct their posture anymore! And the best part is… they will stand-up taller and straighter immediately out of this machine every single time they use it. Positive results that can be seen by Mom and felt by the child instantaneously will make everyone more inclined to continue using this innovative piece of equipment to assure great posture for a lifetime. Quite simply, there is not a better or faster method of posture exercises for kids on the market today! Furthermore, kids can try the BODY-ALINE in their home completely risk-free by taking advantage of the 30-day risk free trial offered on BODY-ALINE’s websites; and when BODY-ALINE says “risk free” they truly mean it.



Most other posture correction products offer so-called risk free trials that require the customer to pay the return shipping. That’s NOT risk free! BODY-ALINE allows people to try the machine in their home for 30 days and if they’re not satisfied - for any reason - they can return it for a full refund and BODY-ALINE will even pay return shipping! There is literally NOTHING to lose but that slouch! This represents a TRUE risk free trial. No other posture product for kids on the market dares to make this level of guarantee because they can’t. BODY-ALINE can because their posture exercises for kids actually work.



To try this posture machine for kids 100% RISK-FREE for 30 days, just visit either of the two websites listed below.



Beyond the Curve LLC (BODY-ALINE)

180 South Western Ave (Suite # 180)

Carpentersville, IL 60110

PH: 888-901-4616

E: info@bodyaline.com



WEBSITES:

Improveposturenow.com - Home

BodyAline.com - Home