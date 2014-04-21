MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Potable Water (Industrial Report) - UK - April 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.
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Table of Contents
Executive Summary
The market
Share of turnover generated from metered water services on the rise
Figure 1: Turnover from water services in England and Wales, by type, 2008/09-2012/13
Ofwat determines that total capital expenditure in England and Wales in the 2010-15 period could rise by 31%
Fewer major capital projects undertaken during current regulatory period 2010-15 (AMP5)
Water-related capital expenditure up in 2012/13
Figure 2: Analysis of water related capital expenditure in England and Wales, 2007/08-2012/13
Capital expenditure by Scottish Water was reduced strongly in 2010/11, and is now expected to demonstrate a more stable pattern between 2012/13 and 2014/15
Total UK capital expenditure in the water and sewerage industry is projected to fall in 2014/15
Figure 3: UK capital expenditure on the water and sewerage industry, 2010/11-2014/15
Shift in focus from capital investment towards asset maintenance expected during AMP6
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Market factors
Water Framework Directive (WDF)
Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (UWWTD)
Figure 4: Sewerage treatment enhancement expenditure driven by UWWTD in England and Wales, 2090-15
Water Bill 2013
Companies
Industry structure in England and Wales
Industry structure Scotland
Industry structure Northern Ireland
What we think
Introduction
Market factors
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning
UK economy
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Inflation
Interest rates
House prices
Consumer spending
Manufacturing
Business investment
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