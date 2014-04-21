Potable Water (Industrial Report) - UK - April 2014

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Table of Contents



Executive Summary



The market

Share of turnover generated from metered water services on the rise

Figure 1: Turnover from water services in England and Wales, by type, 2008/09-2012/13

Ofwat determines that total capital expenditure in England and Wales in the 2010-15 period could rise by 31%

Fewer major capital projects undertaken during current regulatory period 2010-15 (AMP5)

Water-related capital expenditure up in 2012/13

Figure 2: Analysis of water related capital expenditure in England and Wales, 2007/08-2012/13

Capital expenditure by Scottish Water was reduced strongly in 2010/11, and is now expected to demonstrate a more stable pattern between 2012/13 and 2014/15

Total UK capital expenditure in the water and sewerage industry is projected to fall in 2014/15

Figure 3: UK capital expenditure on the water and sewerage industry, 2010/11-2014/15

Shift in focus from capital investment towards asset maintenance expected during AMP6



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Market factors

Water Framework Directive (WDF)

Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (UWWTD)

Figure 4: Sewerage treatment enhancement expenditure driven by UWWTD in England and Wales, 2090-15

Water Bill 2013

Companies

Industry structure in England and Wales

Industry structure Scotland

Industry structure Northern Ireland

What we think



Introduction



Market factors

Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

UK economy



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Inflation

Interest rates

House prices

Consumer spending

Manufacturing

Business investment



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