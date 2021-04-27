New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market research report added by Reports and Data is a comprehensive and all-encompassing analysis of the Potassium Bicarbonate Market and its latest trends. The report offers a concise summary of the market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends and demands, profit margins, along with a comprehensive overview of the competitive scenario and business strategies enforced by the key companies operating in the industry.



Potassium bicarbonate is a convenient source of carbon dioxide in baking applications. Moreover, it is a handy source of potassium and acts as a corrosion inhibitor. Potassium bicarbonate is an electrolyte that is crucial for several body functions. Most of the people receive it by eating a variety of diet that includes foods that contain potassium. However, some medical conditions cause potassium levels to drop. Potassium bicarbonate supplement is subscribed to by physicians in those cases.



The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global potassium bicarbonate market. China is the key producer of the market product. The region has the fastest growth rate due to the rapidly increasing healthcare industry, rise in industrial and personal care applications, and growth in agricultural activities in developing nations such as India and China. The healthcare sector finds the most usage of potassium bicarbonate, mainly due to government initiatives to modernize the healthcare sector in developing nations.

- Potassium bicarbonate is also used as a dry powder in fire extinguisher. It is also used in several agricultural applications, such as reduced soil activity and correct soil pH. Potassium bicarbonate is used as an agricultural fertilizer, and can be used as a fungicide in organic farming and can also act as a potential replacement for sulfur and copper. It is also an effective catalyst.



- Pharmaceutical grade products are produced to obtain the purest form of the nutrient and also ensures maximum absorption. No product is 100% pure due to the addition of various substances. Pharmaceutical Grade products generally exceed 99% purity and contain no binders, excipients, fillers, dyes, or unknown substances. Fewer than 3% of the products on the market are pharmaceutical grade.



- The supplements of potassium bicarbonate and potassium citrate help in dissolving certain types of kidney stones. Some studies also state that a diet provides enough potassium to help lower the risk of a stroke.



- Potassium bicarbonate is related with the prospect of certain adverse effects on health. It increases the level of potassium and may cause harm if taken along with any other products that contain potassium. Hyperkalemia is a health issue that can cause serious side effects.



- Potassium bicarbonate is applicable for usage in organic farming in the United States, and also by the IFOAM standards. It is an essential microbial and plant nutrient that has a natural cycle in the soil of uptake and utilization by microbes and plants.



- Key participants include CellMark USA, LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Kudos Blends Limited, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Noah Technologies, KRONOX Lab Sciences Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, and Evonik, among others.



CellMark USA, LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Kudos Blends Limited, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Noah Technologies, KRONOX Lab Sciences Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, and Evonik, among others.



Based on the product type, the Potassium Bicarbonate Market is split into

- Food Grade

- Pharmaceutical Grade

- Industrial Grade



Based on the application, the Potassium Bicarbonate Market is split into

- Food and Beverage

- Agriculture

- Corrosion Inhibitor

- Health Care

- Industrial

- Fire Extinguisher



Furthermore, the report covers a thorough analysis of the geographical landscape of the Potassium Bicarbonate Market. The report broadly assesses the regional terrain of the Potassium Bicarbonate Market while splitting the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Regions Analyzed in Report:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:

- 1. Report Overview

- 1.1 Research Scope

- 1.2 Key Potassium Bicarbonate Market segments

- 1.3 Major players

- 1.4 Market analysis by product

- 1.5 Market analysis by application

- 1.6 Report timeline

- 2. Global Growth Trends

- 2.1 Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market size

- 2.2 Latest Potassium Bicarbonate Market trends

- 2.3 Key growth trends

- 3. Competitive Landscape

- 3.1 Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market key players

- 3.2 Global Potassium Bicarbonate Market size by manufacturers

- 3.3 Products of major players

- 3.4 Entry barriers in the Potassium Bicarbonate Market

- 3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



