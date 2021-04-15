New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Increasing demand for potassium chloride in online retails, especially in the emerging nations coupled with high investments in R&D of potassium chloride, are fueling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 16.98 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for Potassium Chloride as in fertilizer industries.



The Global Potassium Chloride Market is forecast to reach USD 25.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Potassium Chloride (KCL) or potassium salt is the metal halide composition of potassium and chloride chemical compounds. KCL is one of the most important sources of potassium chemical elements. The crystalline powder is white, odorless & highly soluble in water and sourced from seawater or other salt-containing surface water. Potassium is a crucial mineral for the human body and principal base in the tissue of blood cells, as it helps to lower the adverse effects of salts and maintains the blood pressure. Chlorine provides electrochemical neutrality in the red blood cells. Caustic potash or potassium hydroxide is derived from KCL and one of the most prominent segment in the overall fertilizer market. Potassium chloride is listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization, and KCL generic medicine supposedly is the most suitable and safest salt for repletion of the common forms of hypokalemia.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of potassium chloride in fertilizers & healthcare industry verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world; the United States holds some of the most prominent players in the market.



Key participants include Sinofert Holdings Limited, Agrium, The Potash Corporation, Uralkali, The Mosaic Company, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, The Arab Potash Company, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Intrepid Potash, Inc., and Belaruskali, among others.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2651



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Potassium Chloride naturally preserves the personal care products and cosmetics by chelating bonds. The mixture of citric acid & its salts are also added to the personal care products in order to help adjust the acid to base ratio.

- Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the services of the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 33.9% by 2027.

- Potassium chloride is used to treat hyperkalemia and disorders pertaining to the kidney, adrenal glands, and others. For some open-heart surgeries, KCL is injected into the heart muscles in order to stop the heartbeat as the procedure cannot proceed with the heart rhythmic contraction and expansion processes.

- In January 2018, two major giants of the fertilizers industry in Canada namely, Agrium and Potash Corporation in Saskatchewan, merged into one company, named, Nutrien Ltd. Nutrien Ltd. was headquartered in Saskatchewan, Canada. The joint venture of these two giants have, in turn, made them the biggest fertilizer producer in the world.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potassium-chloride-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Potassium Chloride market on the basis of distribution channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Powder

Granular

Crystal



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Fertilizers Industry

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Industrial Applications

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2651



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Potassium Chloride Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Potassium Chloride Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Extensive rise in the fertilizers industry, especially in the emerging countries

4.2.2.2. High implementation in the healthcare & pharmaceutical applications due to the increase in hyperkalemia disease

4.2.2.3. High growth in food consumption in the populous nations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Raw materials processing difficulties and manufacturing obstacles

4.2.3.2. Side effects of potassium chloride

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

…

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Sinofert Holdings Limited

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Agrium

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. The Potash Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Uralkali

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. The Mosaic Company

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. ICL Specialty Fertilizers

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



Browse More Reports :



Positron Emission Tomography Market Growth



ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market Revenue



High-Temperature Fibers Market Statistics



Corrosion Protection Coating Market Size



Calcium Market Share



Cresol Market Trends



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com