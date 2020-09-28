New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- A new investigative report titled Global Potassium Iodide Market has been released by Reports and Data and added to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides market estimations and market analysis for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report has been formulated through a series of extensive primary and secondary research and validated through industry professionals and experts. The latest information in the report delivers the updated market scenario and industry trends.



The report is further furnished with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Potassium Iodide industry. The report considers COVID-19 as a key factor of growth and hindrance and provides an initial and future assessment of the impact. The COVID-19 crisis has drastically altered the market dynamics and generated financial difficulties. The report offers a complete analysis of how the crisis has affected the market and its key segments. It also offers a futuristic outlook with regard to revenue generation in the post-pandemic scenario.



Market Size – USD 756.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Growing demand for treatment of various skin conditions



Competition Analysis:



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them to gain a robust footing in the global industry. Some of the key players studied in the report are Merck Millipore, Adani Pharmaceuticals, Nippoh Chemicals Company Limited, Iofina PLC, GODO SHIGEN Company Limited, Hanwei Chemical, JIODINE Chemical, Boyuan Pharmaceutical, William Blythe, and Lingang Chemical, among others.



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Adsorbent & Absorbent

Corrosion Inhibitors & Anti-Scaling Agents

Intermediates

Finishing Agents

Plasticizers

Surface Treating Agents

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Personal Care

Water Treatment

Others



Market Analysis by Key Geographical Regions:



The report is further segmented into key geographical regions along with their countries to impart a better understanding of the market. The regions are analyzed with regards to supply and demand, import/export, production and consumption pattern, market share, revenue contribution, market size, along with a stringent analysis of the key players present in the key regions.



The regional analysis covers the following key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, kindly get in touch with us to know more. Our team will clear your doubts and ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



