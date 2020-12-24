New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The Potassium Iodide Market is presumed to clock a revenue of USD 1.38 billion by 2027, with increasing applications of potassium iodide in different end-user industries. The market's growth is likely to occur at a CAGR of 6.8% over the projected period. With a broad array of medicinal applications in pharmaceutical, the demand for potassium iodide is elevating.



Market Drivers

In combination with anti-thyroid medicines, potassium iodide is used for treating conditions like hyperthyroidism and thyroid gland removal. Moreover, this compound reduces the risk of thyroid cancer by preventing the radioactive iodine absorption in the thyroid. Potassium iodide is widely used as a mucoactive agent for people suffering from different breathing disorders, including asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema. Such medicinal benefits are positively impacting market growth. Additionally, potassium iodide finds its substantial application in medical imaging as an intravascular contrast medium. This compound is deployed in the imaging procedures, which are X-ray-based, such as computed tomography and radiography, for enhancing the internal structures' visibility. Due to potassium iodide's various immunomodulatory properties, the saturated solution of this compound is highly used by a dermatologist as an essential drug.



The key companies operating in the Potassium Sorbate market are as follows:

Merck Millipore, Adani Pharmaceuticals, Nippoh Chemicals Company Limited, Iofina PLC, GODO SHIGEN Company Limited, Hanwei Chemical, JIODINE Chemical, Boyuan Pharmaceutical, William Blythe, and Lingang Chemical, among others.



Potassium Sorbate Market Segmentation:

The research report on the Potassium Sorbate market provides a comprehensive analysis of the major product types and applications in the Potassium Sorbate market. The report also offers details about market share and market value held by each application.



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Adsorbent & Absorbent

Corrosion Inhibitors & Anti-Scaling Agents

Intermediates

Finishing Agents

Plasticizers

Surface Treating Agents

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Personal Care

Water Treatment

Others



Key Aspects of the Potassium Sorbate Market Report:



Extensive Analysis of the Regional Landscape:

The report extensively studies the major geographical regions for the analysis of market size, share, growth, and trends. The regions included are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The Potassium Sorbate market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment and region will dominate the market in the forecast years.



Regional Outlook

Owing to the swift growth of the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries in APAC, the region has contributed to the largest share and is foreseen to dominate the market in the forecast years. The rising population in countries like India and China is also responsible for the region's dominance. Other regions like Europe, Latin America, and North America are also observing steadfast growth in the market.



Objectives of the Potassium Sorbate Market Report:

Thorough research on growth patterns, sizes, leading players, and key segments of the global Potassium Sorbate market

Key business priorities to provide insights to companies to formulate new business strategies

The key highlights and recommendations provide comprehensive information about progressive industry trends to help companies plan their long term goals

Detailed information on market trends, driving factors, restraining factors, product segmentation, and industry chain analysis, aiding the decision-making process



