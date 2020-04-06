Potato Chips Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are PepsiCo, Shearer's, Pringles, Kettle Brand, Better Made

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Potato chips are made through modern food processing machines using mature flavoring technology. Potato chips are widely consumed, especially by young people, due to their tastefulness. They are delicious fried foods characterized by a salty taste, crispy texture, and fatty mouthfeel.



The Potato Chips industry concentration is not high; there are so many producers in the marekt. US market is dominated by regional brands before, but nowadays, the global giant players like PepsiCo take a larger market share. Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are many producers set plant in PA and OH states, but the plant location is relatively balance with the each regions.



The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.



The global Potato Chips Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- PepsiCo

- Shearer's

- Pringles

- Kettle Brand

- Better Made

- Cape Cod

- Utz Quality Foods

- Golden Flake



Segment by Type:

- Plain

- Barbecue

- Sour Cream & Onion

- Salt & Vinegar

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Supermarket/Hypermarket

- Independent Retailer

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



