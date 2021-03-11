New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Potato Processing market was valued at USD 24.83 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 37.41 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The global potato-based consumption is going up due to heavy demand from end consumers across the globe due to the ease of meal preparations with processed potatoes. This in turn is also pushing forwards the demand for processed potato products, which are being heavily demanded with a change in the consumers' consumption patterns, growing consumer base in the developing nations and a deeper market penetration. The growth of the global food retail sector is also uplifting the growth of the potato processing market. The market is witnessing mergers, acquisitions and partnerships recently to utilize the available resources and specializations in the most optimal manner.



The emerging and present key participants in the Potato Processing market are:



Lamb Weston Holdings, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. Kg, Farm Frites, Agristo NV, Idahoan Foods, The Little Potato Company Ltd., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Groupe Limagrain



The country boasts major potato processing facilities that aid the country to produce tons of processed products to be exported across various countries of the world. Despite the favourable growth scenario, seasonal fluctuations in production in the key producing countries, volatility of input prices, and the health issues associated with the over consumption of processed potato foods pose a significant challenge to the growth of this market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Potato Processing market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Frozen

Chips & Snack Pellets

Dehydrated

Others

Canned

Granules

Flour

Starch



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food Service

Retail



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Snacks

Ready-To-Cook and Prepared Meals

Others

Soups

Gravies

Bakery

Desserts



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest-



By type, the chips & snacks segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. This is a result of the change in consumer's lifestyles and resultant food consumption patterns. The segment is also focusing on introducing nutritionally enhanced and healthy snacks for consumers willing to spend on the respective products.



The frozen category holds the largest market share because of a huge demand and a growing trade in related products. The incremental growth opportunities in the commercial retail sector are also contributing to the large market share.



High costs have to be incurred for the transportation and storage of raw materials. Therefore, the investment requirements for this market are significantly large. These can be challenging as they take a toll on overall profits….Continued



